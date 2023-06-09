Dead – Death – Obituary News : National Baseball Player’s Suicide Linked to Love Jihad, Friend Accused of Sharing Obscene Video

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jabalpur Love Jihad: National Baseball Player Commits Suicide Due to Blackmail

In a shocking case of love jihad in Jabalpur city of Madhya Pradesh, a national baseball player committed suicide due to the harassment and blackmailing by a man named Rajan Khan, also known as Abdul Mansoori. The police have arrested the accused in the suicide case of the baseball player. The accused had posted a private video of the female player on social media, which led to her distress and ultimately, her suicide. The accused has been charged with blackmailing and harassment.

According to reports, the accused had posted a video on social media, which had made the baseball player uncomfortable. Despite several requests to remove the video, the accused did not take it down. As a result, the girl committed suicide on June 5. The police have started an investigation into the suicide case and uncovered the involvement of love jihad.

The family and friends of the deceased female player informed the police about Rajan Khan’s involvement in the case. Even after refusing to take down the video, the accused did not show any remorse. The police found information about Mansoori’s harassment and blackmailing after investigating the suicide case of the national level player.

As per the investigation, the accused and the girl had befriended each other through social media a year ago. During this time, Rajan Khan had come to Jabalpur to meet the victim. After gaining her trust, the accused had taken private photos and videos of the girl. However, when they had a disagreement, the girl stopped talking to Mansoori.

Upset with this, the accused posted the girl’s private video and photo in a closed friend group on Instagram to blackmail her. The girl was traumatized by the incident and asked the accused to remove the video. However, the accused did not comply, leading to the girl’s suicide.

The police have arrested Rajan Khan, who runs a business selling carts, in connection with the case. They are also trying to investigate which video led to the girl’s distress and why Mansoori posted it on social media. It has also been revealed that the accused had been pressurizing the national baseball player to convert to Islam.

The father of the girl has accused the accused of not only harassing his daughter but also pressurizing her to convert to Islam. He also revealed that a week ago, an unknown number had called him and threatened to kill his entire family if his daughter did not convert to Islam. The caller identified himself as Rajan Khan.

The police are investigating all aspects of the case and trying to bring justice to the deceased girl and her family. The case has once again highlighted the dangers of love jihad and the need to be cautious while befriending strangers on social media.

Love Jihad Suicide Baseball player Online harassment Obscene video

News Source : अजय त्रिपाठी, जबलपुर

Source Link :Jabalpur National Level Baseball Player Suicide In Love Jihad Case Online Friend Accused Of Spreading Obscene Video ANN/