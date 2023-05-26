Dead – Death – Obituary News : National Guardsman dies in road accident: VRP to discuss judge’s arrest permission

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Supreme Council of Justice to Consider Arresting Judge Oleksiy Tandyr

On May 26, a National Guardsman was beaten to death at a checkpoint in Kyiv. The suspected perpetrator is Oleksiy Tandyr, the head of the Makariv district court of the Kyiv region. On May 27, the Supreme Council of Justice will consider an application for permission to arrest Tandyr.

The Night of May 26

According to reports, Tandyr was driving in his car with his wife when he approached a checkpoint manned by National Guardsmen. The guardsmen asked Tandyr to show his documents, but he refused. A verbal altercation ensued, and Tandyr allegedly began beating one of the guardsmen with a metal rod. The guard, Serhiy Nykyforuk, died from his injuries later that night.

Application for Arrest

The Deputy Prosecutor General, Anton Voytenko, has submitted an application to the Supreme Council of Justice to consent to the detention of Tandyr. The council will consider the application on May 27. If approved, Tandyr will be arrested and held in custody while the investigation into Nykyforuk’s death continues.

Judicial Impartiality

The case has raised concerns about the impartiality of the judicial system in Ukraine. Tandyr is a judge, and his alleged involvement in a violent crime has sparked outrage among the public and calls for justice. The Supreme Council of Justice is tasked with ensuring the independence and integrity of the judiciary, and its decision on whether to allow Tandyr’s arrest will be closely watched.

Public Outrage

The death of Serhiy Nykyforuk has sparked a wave of public outrage in Ukraine. People have taken to social media to express their anger and demand justice for the slain guardsman. Demonstrations have been held in Kyiv and other cities, with protestors calling for an end to corruption and impunity in the country.

Conclusion

The case of Oleksiy Tandyr highlights the challenges facing Ukraine as it seeks to build a transparent and accountable judicial system. The Supreme Council of Justice’s decision on whether to allow Tandyr’s arrest will be a test of its commitment to impartiality and the rule of law. The death of Serhiy Nykyforuk is a tragic reminder of the toll that corruption and abuse of power can take on society. It is up to the Ukrainian government and its institutions to hold those responsible accountable and ensure that justice is done.

National Guard fatalities in road accidents VRP’s decision on judge arrest permission Road safety measures for National Guardsmen Legal accountability for road accidents involving National Guardsmen Impact of road accidents on National Guardsmen’s families and communities

News Source : Oceania TOPNews.MEDIA

Source Link :Road accident with the death of a National Guardsman: VRP on Saturday will consider the issue of permission to arrest a judge/