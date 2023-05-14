Dead – Death – Obituary News : Native American leader and sovereignty advocate Joe A. Garcia passes away at 70

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Joe A. Garcia: A Champion for Native American Sovereignty

Joe A. Garcia, a prominent Native American leader from New Mexico and a staunch advocate for tribal sovereignty, passed away at the age of 70 on Thursday, leaving behind a legacy of service and cultural preservation. A traditional funeral was already held to honor his memory, but his family has not yet disclosed the cause of his death.

A Life of Leadership and Advocacy

Garcia was a former president of the National Congress of American Indians, the oldest and largest organization of American Indian and Alaska Native governments, where he served two terms. He was also a three-term governor of the Ohkay Owingeh, a federally designated tribe of Pueblo people in New Mexico, and currently held the position of head councilman for the tribe. In addition, he was the former chairman of the All Indian Pueblo Council and a vice president of the Board of Trustees of the Santa Fe Indian School, where he played a vital role in serving about 700 Native American middle and high school students.

A True Culture Keeper and Mentor

Throughout his life, Garcia was a dedicated advocate for Native Nations across the Southwest region and a mentor to many. In a statement, Fawn Sharp, the president of the National Congress of American Indians, described him as “a true culture keeper for his people and a compassionate soul who touched the lives of many.”

Robyn Aguilar, president of the board of trustees for the Santa Fe Indian School, also expressed her gratitude for Garcia’s leadership and conviction to protect Sovereign lands and the rights of Indian children. “His work in Indian Country will not be forgotten,” she wrote.

A Legacy of Service and Cultural Preservation

Garcia’s impact on Native American communities in New Mexico and beyond is immeasurable. His leadership and advocacy for tribal sovereignty will be remembered for generations to come. He leaves behind his wife, Oneva, daughters Melissa and MorningStar, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, as well as a community that will continue to honor his legacy.

As we mourn the loss of Joe A. Garcia, we also celebrate his life and the profound impact he had on Native American communities. His dedication to cultural preservation and tribal sovereignty will continue to inspire and guide us as we strive for a more just and equitable society for all.

Native American leadership Tribal sovereignty advocacy Joe A. Garcia legacy Indigenous rights activism Native American political representation

News Source : AP

Source Link :Native American leader and advocate for tribal sovereignty Joe A. Garcia dies at 70 | SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA/