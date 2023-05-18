Dead – Death – Obituary News : Natural Causes Claim Life of Hollywood Star (54 characters)

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Paul Cattermole’s Cause of Death Revealed: S Club 7 Member Died of Natural Causes at Age 46

The world was shocked when news broke in April that S Club 7 member Paul Cattermole had passed away at the age of 46. His family had released a statement saying that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, but no cause had been given at the time. Now, the Dorset Coroner’s Service has revealed that Paul died of “natural causes.”

The spokesperson for the Dorset Coroner’s Service said, “We confirm that Mr Cattermole died from natural causes and our investigations have concluded. As his death was of a natural cause there will be no Inquest.” This news brings some closure to Paul’s family, friends, and fans who were left wondering about the cause of his sudden passing.

The day after Paul died, S Club 7 posted a tribute to him on Instagram. They wrote, “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

Paul had left S Club 7 in March 2002 because he wanted a change musically. He had dated his bandmate Hannah Spearitt from 2001 to 2006 but was never married. Hannah had dropped out of the S Club 7 anniversary tour in the wake of Paul’s death.

Paul’s passing came just five months before S Club 7’s 25th anniversary reunion tour, which he was set to be a part of. The English pop group had been formed in 1998 by Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller and had several hit songs, including “Bring It All Back.”

While his cause of death being “natural” may provide some comfort to those mourning his loss, it is still a tragedy that Paul was taken from this world too soon. He will be remembered for his contributions to the music industry and his time in S Club 7. Rest in peace, Paul.

