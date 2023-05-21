Dead – Death – Obituary News : Natural Resources & Forestry Officer Wil Wegman Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Wil Wegman Obituary: Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry Information Officer Passes Away

Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry Information Officer, Wil Wegman has passed away unexpectedly.

Ontario Conservation Officers Association Shares Condolences

The Ontario Conservation Officers Association share the devastating news on their official Facebook page saying;

“The Ontario Conservation Officers Association is sending its deepest condolences to the Wegman family as we learn of his passing. Wil was the Information Officer with MNRF out of Aurora. For so many of us in the fishing, outdoors and education industry Wil’s ability to educate and bring smiles to the faces he spoke to was endless. Many COs would speak with Wil about issues or topics of interest to stay informed and relevant while working on the ground and in the field. Many times he too would resort to the boots on the ground to ground truth or verify information for facts.”

Condolences and Prayers Pour In

