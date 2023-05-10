Dead – Death – Obituary News : Naval guard kills 2 at Tunisian synagogue during Jewish pilgrimage

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Two Worshippers Killed in Attack at Tunisian Synagogue

On May 9th, 2023, an annual Jewish pilgrimage at the Ghriba synagogue in Tunisia was targeted in a violent attack, resulting in the deaths of two worshippers and two members of the security services. The assailant was a police officer who first shot and killed a colleague and took his ammunition before proceeding to the synagogue. The incident also left four other visitors to the synagogue and five more security officers injured.

Identification of Victims

The Tunisian foreign ministry has identified the two worshippers killed in the attack as a 30-year-old Tunisian and a 42-year-old French national. The ministry has not released their names at this time.

Synagogue History

The Ghriba synagogue is Africa’s oldest and is well-known for its annual pilgrimage, which draws thousands of Jewish faithful, mostly from overseas. This year’s pilgrimage had over 5,000 participants and was resuming after two years of pandemic-related suspension. The synagogue was previously targeted in a suicide truck bombing in 2002 that killed 21 people.

Investigation and Motives

The interior ministry has stated that investigations are ongoing to determine the motives for the attack. The ministry has refrained from referring to the shooting as a terrorist attack.

Tunisia’s Recent Attacks

Tunisia’s last significant attack was in 2020 when a blast targeted police outside the US embassy, killing one officer. In 2019, two suicide blasts targeted police outside the French embassy, also killing one officer. In 2015, Islamist militants killed scores of tourists in two separate attacks at a beach resort and a Tunis museum.

Impact on Community

The attack at the synagogue has sparked panic and fear among the Jewish community in Tunisia and around the world. It is a tragic reminder of the ongoing threat of violence and terrorism in the region and the need for increased security measures to protect places of worship and gather.

Conclusion

The attack on the Ghriba synagogue during the annual pilgrimage is a devastating incident that has left two worshippers and two members of the security services dead and several others injured. The motivations behind the attack are still being investigated, and the Tunisian community and the Jewish community worldwide mourn the loss of life and the impact of this violent act. It is essential to continue to work towards peace and understanding and to protect places of worship and gatherings from acts of violence and hatred.

News Source : By James Callery

Source Link :Two worshippers shot dead by naval guard at synagogue during annual Jewish pilgrimage in Tunisia/