Dead – Death – Obituary News : Navy Admits SEAL Training Had Unrecognized Risks

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Navy Investigation Finds Multiple Risks in SEAL Training Program After Death of Candidate

The United States Navy has released its investigation report into the death of Seaman Kyle Mullen, a SEAL candidate who passed away after completing the grueling “Hell Week” training in California. The report found that the Basic Underwater Demolition/Sea, Air, and Land (BUD/S) program was operating with a previously unrecognized accumulation of risk across multiple systems, highlighting the need for reforms.

Mullen died in February 2022 at a San Diego area hospital after he and another SEAL trainee reported experiencing symptoms of an unknown illness. The investigation report revealed that the training program had multiple flaws that contributed to Mullen’s death. The report stated that the BUD/S program lacked adequate medical resources, and the trainers failed to recognize Mullen’s deteriorating condition. Moreover, the report found that the lack of sleep and nutrition during the program could have impacted Mullen’s immune system, making him vulnerable to infection.

The Navy report concluded that the BUD/S program was operating with several risks, including inadequate medical resources, insufficient supervision and oversight, and lack of sleep and nutrition for trainees. The Navy has pledged to implement the recommendations from the investigation report to ensure the safety and well-being of future SEAL candidates.

Rear Adm. Keith Davids, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command, expressed his gratitude to the Naval Education and Training Command investigation team for their recommendations. “The safety and well-being of our sailors is our top priority, and we are committed to making the necessary changes to ensure that our training programs are safe and effective,” he said.

The BUD/S program is renowned for being one of the most grueling and challenging training programs in the world, designed to push candidates to their limits physically and mentally. The program includes a series of challenging exercises, including long swims, running with heavy equipment, and sleep deprivation to test the candidates’ endurance and resilience.

However, the rigorous training program has also been criticized for being too intense and putting candidates’ lives at risk. In recent years, several SEAL candidates have died during the training, raising questions about the safety of the program. The Navy has acknowledged the need for reforms and has taken several steps to address the issue, including increasing medical resources and monitoring the trainees’ health more closely.

The death of Seaman Kyle Mullen has highlighted the need for continuous improvement in the SEAL training program. The Navy must ensure that the program is safe, effective, and capable of producing the best SEALs in the world. The BUD/S program is a crucial part of the Navy’s special operations capabilities, and it is essential that the program is reformed and modernized to meet the evolving challenges of the future.

In conclusion, the Navy’s investigation report into the death of Seaman Kyle Mullen has shed light on the multiple risks associated with the BUD/S program. The Navy must take the necessary steps to reform the program to ensure the safety and well-being of future SEAL candidates. The BUD/S program is an integral part of the Navy’s special operations capabilities, and it is essential that the program is reformed to meet the challenges of the future. The Navy must continue to monitor and improve the program to ensure that it remains one of the best in the world.

Navy SEAL training Unrecognized accumulation of risk Seaman death in Navy SEAL training Navy SEAL training safety protocols Navy SEAL training investigation

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Navy says SEAL training in which seaman died operated with ‘unrecognized accumulation of risk’/