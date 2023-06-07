Dead – Death – Obituary News : Navy SEAL Officer Carries Weight of Seaman’s Death After Hell Week

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Navy Commander Defends Himself in Hell Week Training Death

The Navy commander in charge of a SEAL candidate who died after completing the grueling “Hell Week” training in California has confessed that he does not feel responsible for the seaman’s death, but will always carry the weight on his shoulders. U.S. Navy Capt. Brad Geary, a commanding officer at the Naval Special Warfare’s Basic Training Command, defended himself while blasting a nearly 200-page report that dug into the SEAL training course. The report found that Basic Underwater Demolition/Sea, Air, and Land (BUD/S) was “operating with a previously unrecognized accumulation of risk across multiple systems,” including a lack of medical oversight.

Seaman Kyle Mullen died in February 2022 after collapsing at a San Diego hospital after he and another SEAL trainee reported experiencing symptoms of an unknown illness. The Navy announced in October that Mullen died of acute pneumonia with a contributing factor of an enlarged heart, ruling his death was “in the line of duty, not due to his own misconduct.” Mullen died at the end of “Hell Week,” a five-and-a-half-day test that is considered one of the most grueling periods of SEAL training.

Geary said Mullen’s vitals were actually “very clean,” and the wheelchair was used for his comfort. He added that it was common for SEAL candidates to have abnormal lungs or swelling after “Hell Week.” But once Mullen got to the barrack, the report said he struggled to breathe and the site lacked medical personnel. It also found the medical staff was poorly organized, poorly integrated, and poorly led, putting candidates at “significant risk.”

Geary was asked if he felt responsible for Mullen’s death as the commanding officer. “There’s a weight on the shoulders of every commanding officer that has served, and I don’t think that weight can be reduced down to one term like responsibility,” he said. “I will always carry the weight of Kyle’s death on my shoulders. What I feel responsible for is speaking truth to ensure that it never happens again.”

Geary does not hold anyone accountable for Mullen’s death, but instead said his death was a “tragedy,” which is one thing he agreed on in the report. “It was a perfect storm of factors that all combined at the wrong possible moment in time and resulted in the tragic loss of Kyle,” Geary said. In response to Mullen’s death, the Navy said several improvements to its training program have been implemented, including greater instructor oversight and training, more thorough medical screenings for cardiac conditions, updated medical policies and standard operating procedures, and a new expanded authority to test candidates for PEDs.

Mullen, of Manalapan Township, New Jersey, joined the Navy in March 2021, according to his Navy biography. He reported to SEAL training in Coronado in July of that year. Rear Adm. Keith Davids, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command, said the Navy has a duty to learn from Mullen’s death and to make sure similar occurrences don’t happen again.

In conclusion, the death of Seaman Kyle Mullen has raised concerns about the grueling “Hell Week” training in the Navy. The report found that the training program was “operating with a previously unrecognized accumulation of risk across multiple systems,” including a lack of medical oversight. While the Navy has taken steps to improve its training program, it remains to be seen whether these measures will be enough to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

