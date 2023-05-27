Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nawada Road Accident: Two People Killed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Accident in Bhagwanpur Village, Nawada

A horrific road accident took place in Bhagwanpur village, under Pakribarawan police station, Nawada on Saturday, resulting in the deaths of Vimal Mistri’s son Shankar Mistri and Bhajan Dom’s son Mudal Dom. It is reported that a wedding procession returning from Palamu collided with a truck on the roadside, hitting and killing both individuals standing on the side of the road. After the incident, a large crowd gathered at the scene. The police arrived at the location immediately after receiving the information and started investigating the matter.

Agitated citizens caused a traffic jam on the Nawada-Jamui road. The rear of the wedding vehicle was severely damaged, and the bride and groom, along with other passengers, also suffered injuries. They were admitted to the Pakribarawan community health center, where they are currently undergoing treatment. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene after the accident.

The relatives of the deceased are in a state of extreme distress following the incident. As soon as the news of the accident reached the locals and the families of the victims, they created a massive commotion and jammed the Nawada-Jamui road for hours.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Pakribarawan CO Narendra Kumar, BDO Neeraj Kumar, and the station chief Ravi Bhushan arrived at the scene. They managed to calm down the agitated citizens. The police faced a lot of difficulties in taking possession of the bodies and sending them to the Nawada Sadar Hospital for post-mortem. Officials at the scene assured the families of the victims that they would provide all possible assistance.

News Source : अमन राज

Source Link :Vehicle Ran Over Two People In A Road Accident In Nawada Death On The Spot/