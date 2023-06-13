Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nawada road mishap kills man, mother-in-law dies of shock

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nawada Road Accident: Youth dies in a tragic accident

A young man lost his life in a horrific road accident on Nawada Road. The deceased has been identified as Mitthu Ram, son of Vishwanath Ram, a resident of Hemja Chak under the Kadhirganj police station area in Nawada district. The incident took place near Baksaouti Bazar in Thali Thana region on the Govindpur-Baksaouti main road. The youth was travelling on a bike and collided with a tractor coming from the opposite direction.

Details of the Accident

According to reports, the tractor was coming from Avnaia Pahar, while the bike rider was heading towards Avnaia. Two people were riding the bike, and the condition of the other person is said to be critical. He has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. The news of the son-in-law’s death caused chaos in the in-laws’ house as he was on his way to attend his sister-in-law’s wedding. The celebration turned into mourning as soon as the news of the tragic accident reached them.

Impact of the Accident

The shock of the son-in-law’s death was so severe that the mother-in-law suffered a heart attack and died. The sudden loss of two family members from the same house caused an uproar in the entire area. The police officials, including the Govindpur Thana chief Shyam Kumar Pandey and Thali Thana Sub-Inspector Lalan Kumar Dal, arrived at the accident spot after receiving the information. The police tried to remove the body, but the family members arrived and blocked the road, demanding compensation for the loss.

Compensation and Support

The revenue officer Jitendra Paswan assured the family members of providing a cash compensation of Rs. 3,000 for the funeral and Rs. 20,000 under the family welfare scheme. He also promised to provide Rs. 4 lakh under the disaster relief scheme. The family members finally agreed to let the police remove the body after receiving the assurance of support from the government officials.

Conclusion

It is a tragic incident that highlights the importance of road safety and the need for strict enforcement of traffic rules. The loss of two lives from the same family has left the entire community in shock. The government needs to take more proactive measures to ensure that such accidents do not occur in the future. The bereaved family members need support and empathy from everyone during this difficult time.

