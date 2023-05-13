Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nazrul’s Daughter-in-Law Dies in Kolkata

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kolkata Mourns the Loss of Eminent Nazrulgeeti Exponent Kalyani Kazi

Kalyani Kazi, the youngest daughter-in-law of poet Kazi Nazrul Islam and an eminent Nazrulgeeti exponent, passed away on Friday at the age of 87. She had been suffering from prolonged illness and succumbed to multi-organ failure at SSKM hospital.

Her son Arindam Kazi announced that her body would be kept at Peace World mortuary until her sister, Anindita Kazi, arrived from the US to attend the funeral. The public would be able to pay their final respects to Kalyani at Rabindra Sadan between 10am and 11am on Sunday, after which she would be buried at Gobra alongside her father and uncle, as per her wishes.

Condolences Pour In

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her condolences to the bereaved family members, stating that the death of the famous Nazrulgeeti artist had caused an irreparable loss to the music world.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also conveyed her condolences, highlighting Kalyani Kazi’s contributions to the music industry. In 2015, the Bengal government awarded her the Sangeet Mahasamman, and she was also a member of the Advisory Council of Paschimbanga Kazi Nazrul Islam Akademi.

A Life Devoted to Music

Kalyani Kazi was born in Kolkata in 1934, and her father was a music teacher. She began her training in classical music at a young age and later became a disciple of Kazi Nazrul Islam, whom she eventually married.

She went on to become one of the foremost exponents of Nazrulgeeti, a genre of music that incorporates Nazrul’s poetry and musical compositions. Her renditions of Nazrulgeeti were known for their emotive depth and lyrical beauty, and she performed extensively in India and Bangladesh, earning critical acclaim and a loyal fan following.

Kalyani Kazi was also a composer and lyricist in her own right, and her compositions were widely appreciated for their innovative use of traditional Indian musical instruments and styles.

A Legacy That Will Live On

Kalyani Kazi’s contributions to the music world were immense, and her passing is a great loss to the cultural landscape of Kolkata and beyond. Her legacy, however, will live on through her music, which continues to inspire and captivate audiences.

Her family, friends, and fans will remember her as a dedicated artist who devoted her life to the pursuit of musical excellence and the propagation of Nazrul’s poetry and music. Her passing is a reminder of the fleeting nature of life and the importance of cherishing and celebrating the contributions of those who have enriched our lives through their art and creativity.

News Source : Times Of India

Source Link :Daughter-in-law Of Nazrul Passes Away | Kolkata News/