Dead – Death – Obituary News : NBA Coach Fired After Brother’s Death

The Milwaukee Bucks Fire Head Coach Mike Budenholzer After Playoff Loss

The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to part ways with head coach Mike Budenholzer after the team’s early exit from the NBA Playoffs. The Bucks, who had the best record in the NBA during the regular season, lost in the opening round to the eighth-seeded Miami Heat. The Heat made history by becoming the only team to defeat the top seed as an NBA play-in winner. The defeat was a significant blow to the Bucks, who had high hopes of winning their second championship in the last three years.

Budenholzer had been the head coach of the Bucks for five seasons and had led the team to five consecutive playoffs, two conference finals, and one NBA championship. He had a record of 263-119 and won the Coach of the Year award twice. However, the Bucks’ recent playoff failures have been a cause for concern, and the team decided that it was time for a change.

The decision to fire Budenholzer was not an easy one for the Bucks, as he had played a significant role in the team’s success over the past five years. Bucks general manager Jon Horst acknowledged Budenholzer’s contributions in a statement released by the team. “The decision to make this change was very difficult,” Horst said. “Bud helped lead our team for five incredible seasons, to the Bucks’ first title in 50 years, and into an era of sustained success. We are grateful for the culture of winning and leadership that Bud helped create in Milwaukee.”

The Bucks are now in the market for a new head coach, and they are expected to take their time in making a decision. The team is in the middle of a championship window, with star player Giannis Antetokounmpo at the center of their plans. The Bucks will also have to make decisions on potential free agents Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton, who are both critical pieces of the team’s roster.

The firing of Budenholzer comes at a difficult time for the coach, who recently lost his brother in a car accident. Budenholzer’s brother, Darvin Ham, was a former assistant on Budenholzer’s staff in Milwaukee and broke the news to reporters during the middle of the playoff series. Budenholzer confirmed the news in an interview with The Athletic and expressed his love and respect for Ham.

The firing of Budenholzer is just the latest shakeup in what has been an eventful NBA offseason. The playoffs have been full of surprises, with several top teams being eliminated early. The Brooklyn Nets, who were widely seen as favorites to win the championship, were eliminated in the second round by the Milwaukee Bucks. The Los Angeles Lakers, who won the championship last season, were eliminated in the opening round by the Phoenix Suns.

The NBA Finals are now underway, with the Milwaukee Bucks facing off against the Phoenix Suns. The series promises to be an exciting one, with both teams looking to win their first championship in several years.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :NBA coach sacked shortly after brother died/