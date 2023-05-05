Dead – Death – Obituary News : NBA exec and player Lance Blanks dies at 56

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Lance Blanks, Former NBA Player and Executive, Dies at 56

DALLAS — Lance Blanks, who played in the NBA for three seasons and later worked as a scout and a front-office executive, has died, his family announced Thursday. He was 56.

Blanks had a successful career in the NBA, playing for the Detroit Pistons and the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was drafted in the first round by the Pistons in 1990 and played for three seasons before being traded to the Timberwolves. After his playing career ended, Blanks worked as a scout and front-office executive for several NBA teams.

“Lance was a light for all those who knew him,” said NBA executive Joe Dumars, one of his Detroit teammates. “It’s been a privilege to have called him one of my closest friends. I’m eternally grateful for all the support he has shown me throughout the years. His legacy will be carried on, not only by his family, but by all those whose lives he touched for the better.”

Blanks played college basketball at Virginia and Texas, which inducted him into the Longhorns Hall of Honor in 2007. He joined the Longhorn Network as a basketball analyst in 2020.

Blanks died Wednesday in Dallas, his family said in a statement distributed by the NBA. His death is a sad loss for the NBA community, who mourn the loss of a talented player and respected executive.

Lance Blanks had a successful career in the NBA and made a lasting impact on the sport as a scout and front-office executive. He will be remembered for his talent, his passion for the game, and his legacy of light that touched the lives of all those who knew him.

News Source : ESPN.com

Source Link :Lance Blanks, former NBA player and executive, dies at 56/