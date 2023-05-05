Dead – Death – Obituary News : NBA Player’s Cause of Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Lance Blanks Cause of Death: Former NBA Player and Executive Passes Away at 56

Lance Blanks, a former professional basketball player and executive, has passed away at the age of 56. Blanks’ cause of death has become a top-asked question by his fans and followers, as the reason behind his unexpected passing remains unknown.

Early Career and Accomplishments

Blanks was born in Del Rio, Texas, and played college basketball for the University of Texas Longhorns during the 1988-89 and 1989-90 seasons after transferring from the University of Virginia. He played a crucial role in helping as part of the “BMW” guard trio the team reach the Elite Eight in 1990, along with Travis Mays and Joey Wright.

After college, Blanks was selected by the Detroit Pistons in the second round of the 1990 NBA Draft. He played in the National Basketball Association (NBA) for the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves. He also played several seasons in Europe before retiring from playing.

Blanks then began working as an analyst for ESPN before being hired as an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs in 2005, where he worked for four seasons. He was inducted into the Longhorns Hall of Honor in 2007.

Lance Blanks Cause of Death

Blanks passed away at the age of 56, and the cause of his death is unknown. Fans had become curious about Blanks’ health condition before his death since his unexpected passing. However, there has been no news or reports regarding any health issues he may have had, which suggests that he was in good health before his passing.

Blanks is survived by his mother, Clarice; mother of his two daughters, Renee, Riley, and Bryn; his brother Sidney Jr.; and his granddaughter Isabel. Riley Blanks Reed, one of Lance Blanks’ daughters, described her father as her teacher, idol, and best friend. She expressed how much she loved and respected him and how he carried his family and friends on his selfless shoulders.

Blanks’ father, Sidney “Sugar Bear” Blanks Sr., was a former NFL running back for the New England Patriots and Houston Oilers. His father was the first African American to receive a football scholarship in Texas. Blanks was involved in community affairs, business, and real estate projects in his father’s hometown of Del Rio, Texas, in honor of his father’s legacy.

Tributes and Legacy

Joe Dumars, a former Detroit Piston and current NBA executive, stated that Lance Blanks was a shining example to all who knew him. He also expressed how privileged he felt to have been one of Blanks’ closest friends. Joe added, “I’m eternally grateful for all the support he has shown me. His legacy will be carried on by his family and all those whose lives he touched for the better. You will be dearly missed, brother.”

Blanks’ legacy will continue through his family and his impact on the basketball and sports community. He was a talented athlete, a respected executive, and a beloved friend and family member. Though his cause of death remains a mystery, his life and contributions will be remembered for years to come.

News Source : Genius Celebs

Source Link :How Did The NBA Player Die?/