Dead – Death – Obituary News : NBA Vet and GM Blanks Passes at 56

Former NBA Player and General Manager Lance Blanks Passes Away at 56

The sports world mourns the loss of Lance Blanks, a former NBA player and general manager, who passed away at the age of 56. Blanks died on Wednesday in Dallas, according to a statement released by his family. The cause of his death was not disclosed.

Blanks was born on September 9, 1966, in Houston, Texas. He played college basketball for the University of Texas from 1986 to 1990. In his senior year, he led the Longhorns to a Southwest Conference championship and was named the conference player of the year.

In the 1990 NBA Draft, Blanks was selected by the reigning NBA champions, the Detroit Pistons, in the first round with the 26th overall pick. He played three seasons in the NBA, two with the Pistons and one with the Minnesota Timberwolves, before finishing his career playing professional basketball in Europe.

After retiring from basketball, Blanks worked as a scout for the San Antonio Spurs. He then spent five years as an assistant general manager for the Cleveland Cavaliers before becoming the general manager of the Phoenix Suns from 2010 to 2013.

Blanks was highly respected in the basketball community for his scouting and management skills. He was known for his ability to identify young talent and build winning teams. He was instrumental in the Suns’ acquisition of Steve Nash and the Cavaliers’ drafting of Kyrie Irving.

In addition to his work in the NBA, Blanks was also involved in international basketball. He worked with Basketball Without Borders in Africa, South America, and Europe, and he was part of the coaching staff for the Nigerian 2020 Olympic team.

Blanks was also a television commentator for his alma mater, the University of Texas, since 2000. He was known for his insightful analysis and his ability to break down the game for viewers.

Blanks’ passing has been met with an outpouring of condolences from the basketball community. Former Pistons star Joe Dumars, who played with Blanks in Detroit, said, “Lance was a light for all those who knew him. It has been a privilege to have called him one of my closest friends.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also expressed his condolences, saying, “Lance Blanks was a talented player, a respected executive, and a valued member of the NBA family. We are deeply saddened by his passing and send our condolences to his family and friends.”

Blanks is survived by his wife, Lisa, and their two children, Lance Jr. and Lauren. He will be remembered as a dedicated basketball professional and a beloved member of the basketball community.

News Source : Faizan Hashmi

Source Link :Former NBA Player And GM Blanks Dead At 56: Family/