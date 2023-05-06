Dead – Death – Obituary News : NC Central basketball player Devin Butts dies at age 22

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

NCCU Basketball Player Devin Butts Passes Away at 22: A Tragic Loss for the University and Community

On Friday, May 5th, 2023, North Carolina Central University (NCCU) announced the unexpected passing of one of its basketball players, Devin Butts. The 22-year-old forward was a rising star in the Eagles team, and his sudden death has sent shockwaves through the university and the wider community. NCCU men’s basketball head coach LeVelle Moton described Butts as an “incredible teammate” with an “infectious smile,” and his loss has been deeply felt by all who knew him.

Butts, a native of Macon, Georgia, had joined NCCU after transferring from New Mexico Junior College and Louisiana. He had made 17 appearances for the Eagles in the past season, averaging 5.4 points per game. He had also made a significant contribution to the team’s MEAC Championship quarterfinals victory over Delaware State on March 8, scoring 15 points on five made 3-pointers. Butts had been on track to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in Behavioral and Social Sciences this summer, and his untimely death has robbed him of a promising future.

The circumstances of Butts’ passing have not been disclosed by the university, leaving many to speculate and mourn his loss. However, what is clear is that his death has left a significant void in the NCCU basketball program and the wider community. Butts was a talented athlete, a dedicated student, and a beloved member of his team. His loss has been felt by his family, friends, teammates, and coaches, as well as the many fans and supporters of NCCU basketball.

The passing of a young athlete is always a tragic event, and it reminds us of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment. Butts had a bright future ahead of him, and his loss is a reminder of the potential that we all carry within us. As we mourn his passing, we must also celebrate his life and the impact that he had on those around him.

Butts’ death has also highlighted the importance of mental health and wellbeing in the world of sports. Athletes are often under immense pressure to perform at their best, and the demands of a rigorous training schedule and competition can take a toll on their mental and emotional health. It is crucial that we prioritize the mental health of athletes and provide them with the support and resources they need to thrive both on and off the court.

In the wake of Butts’ passing, NCCU has announced that it will be offering counseling and support services to students, faculty, and staff who have been affected by his death. The university has also set up a memorial fund in Butts’ name to honor his memory and legacy.

The loss of a young athlete like Devin Butts is a tragedy that will be felt for years to come. But his memory will live on in the hearts and minds of those who knew him, and his legacy will inspire future generations of NCCU basketball players to strive for greatness both on and off the court. As we mourn his passing, let us also remember the joy and passion that he brought to the game of basketball and the impact that he had on our community. Rest in peace, Devin Butts.

News Source : ABC11 Raleigh-Durham

Source Link :Devin Butts | North Carolina Central basketball player dies at 22/