Dead – Death – Obituary News : NC Chef Walter Royal, Iron Chef America winner, dies at 67

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Celebrity Chef Walter Royal Passes Away at 67

Walter Royal, a renowned chef at one of North Carolina’s destination steakhouses, Angus Barn, has died at the age of 67. The announcement was made by the restaurant on its website, without mentioning the cause of death. Royal was born in rural Alabama and grew up on a farm, where his passion for cooking started. He worked as a social worker before pursuing his dream of becoming a chef and honing his craft under acclaimed Southern chefs.

Royal was already an established chef in the Raleigh area when he appeared on national television in a 2006 episode of “Iron Chef America” and triumphed over Cat Cora by cooking mostly Southern dishes with ostrich meat. The chef prepared a Southwestern-flavored ostrich burger with horseradish ketchup, Creole mustard, and homemade potato chips, among other dishes. He enhanced the meat’s flavor with a rich whiskey-shallot-ostrich broth reduction, serving wilted watercress and mashed turnips and rutabagas on the side. Royal used an ostrich egg to create a chocolate soufflé, which was described as one of the best desserts by the judge.

In a 2017 interview, Royal recalled his childhood of eating pecan pie, country-cured ham with a glaze, fresh turkeys from his grandparents’ farm, and apple cobblers. He knew he wanted to cook professionally since he was 14, but his parents dissuaded him, unsure of how successful he would be as a Black chef. He got psychology degrees from LaGrange College in Georgia and Auburn University, where he did his graduate work. He worked with children with mental disabilities for five years before studying at Nathalie Dupree’s Cooking School in Atlanta.

At Angus Barn, Royal led a team of more than 200 staff who served 600 guests a night and prepared about 11,000 pounds of meat a week. The chef’s psychology background helped him manage his team and run the restaurant smoothly. For his last meal, he said he would like roast chicken with roasted garlic mashed potatoes and green beans and a big, buttery chardonnay.

The culinary world has lost a talented and accomplished chef in Walter Royal. His passion for Southern cuisine and his unique twist on ostrich meat will always be remembered.

North Carolina Chef Iron Chef America Winner Walter Royal Acclaimed Chef Death of Walter Royal

News Source : Associated Press

Source Link :Walter Royal, acclaimed North Carolina chef who won Iron Chef America, dies at 67/