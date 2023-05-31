Dead – Death – Obituary News : NC Musician Dies in Tragic Car Crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kendall Crawford, a musician based in North Carolina, died suddenly in a fatal accident that left his friends and family in deep grief. On Tuesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to the scene of a grey four-door sedan that had crashed into a house’s front yard. Sadly, Kendall was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries incurred in the collision.

The accident happened on Tyvola Road, close to Londonderry Road and Flagstaff Drive, where the driver of a BMW X5 lost control, crashed off the left side of the road, and overturned while travelling at a high rate of speed. According to the CMPD, Kendall was not wearing a seat belt and fell from the vehicle. Toxicology reports will be used to assess whether impairment played a role in the crash.

Kendall Crawford was a talented and budding musician. He studied Music Education/Industry at South Carolina State University and played the piano for Michael Cherry Tavares D. Brumfield and Mckenzee Singley songs. Kendall worked as a CEO & Founder of The W&S Band and Sporty B & J Barbering Styling. He was remembered for his kindness and compassion.

After the news of Kendall’s sudden demise broke out, tributes flooded social media. Ronneshia King posted, “R.I.P to my god brother Kendall Crawford can’t believe it….. Keep the Crawford/ Crowner family in prayer.” Camilla Bennett Petrina posted, “Sharron Crowner you and Bro Daryl Crowner are in my prayers…. sorry for your loss…. Kendall Crawford was such an adorable respectful and very humble young man, and he will be missed dearly. This just really hit hard for all of us.” King Breland posted, “My heart is heavy right now. RIP to my Screaming Eagle lil bro Kendall Crawford.” Spencer Adams posted, “Death sucks but it’s inevitable. Kendall Crawford, get your rest brother.”

Kendall Crawford’s sudden death has left his friends and family mourning his loss. He was a talented musician who was loved and respected by many. His kindness and compassion will be remembered for years to come. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are still investigating the fatal accident that claimed his life. May he rest in peace.

