Dead – Death – Obituary News : NC Political Strategist and NC State Graduate Passes Away

North Carolina Mourns the Loss of Political Strategist Conen Morgan

North Carolina is in mourning following the death of political strategist Conen Morgan over the weekend. Morgan, who was formerly the president of the Young Democrats of North Carolina, was a well-respected figure in the state’s political sphere, having worked on numerous political campaigns throughout his career.

Morgan’s most notable role was as the campaign manager for Congressman Bob Ethridge, but he also worked with various coalitions and organizations, including Advance Carolina, New Leaders Council, and Blueprint NC. Morgan was recently a managing partner at Longleaf Agency, according to his LinkedIn page.

The news of Morgan’s passing has shocked and saddened many in North Carolina’s political community, with numerous figures expressing their condolences on social media. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and House Minority Leader Robert Rieves were among those who extended their sympathies to Morgan’s family and friends.

“Conen Morgan’s hard work and determination made a real, positive difference for people of North Carolina. His loss is a tragedy, and we send our deepest sympathy to his family and friends,” Governor Cooper wrote on Twitter.

The circumstances of Morgan’s death are tragic. According to a statement from Cape Lookout National Seashore, a person died in a boating accident on Sunday. While the statement did not release the name of the victim, it described the incident in a way that matched Morgan’s description.

The statement explained that a boat carrying three people capsized after taking a wave. All three passengers managed to make it to Shackleford Banks, but one man in his mid-forties collapsed and was unresponsive. The other two passengers were unable to move him.

The loss of Conen Morgan is a significant blow to North Carolina’s political community, where he was known as a dedicated and passionate strategist. His work on numerous campaigns and with various organizations earned him a reputation as an effective and accomplished political operator.

Morgan’s passing is a reminder of the risks associated with boating and the importance of safety measures. While the circumstances of his death are still under investigation, it serves as a tragic reminder of the need to take precautions when engaging in water activities.

North Carolina’s political community will continue to mourn the loss of Conen Morgan, but his legacy will endure. His dedication to improving the lives of North Carolinians through political action will be remembered by those who knew him, and his contributions to the state’s political landscape will not be forgotten.

News Source : Ryan Bisesi

Source Link :NC political strategist, NC State alum dies/