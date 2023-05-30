Dead – Death – Obituary News : NCCU basketball player’s death during practice

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The sudden death of N.C. Central basketball player Devin Butts has left his family, friends, and teammates in shock and grieving. Butts, who was only 22 years old, collapsed during a basketball workout at McDougald-McLendon Arena on May 1 and was later declared brain dead at Duke University Hospital on May 5. His funeral was held on May 13 in his hometown of Macon, Georgia.

Derex Butts, Devin’s father, spoke exclusively with The News & Observer about his son’s death and the ongoing grief that he and his family are experiencing. He described how Devin was a hardworking and kind person who treated others fairly and never judged them. He also spoke about the questions and concerns that he and his family have regarding Devin’s sudden cardiac arrest and death, including whether there were any underlying health issues that went undetected or whether there were any lapses in medical attention during the incident.

The News & Observer has requested public records related to Devin’s death, including 911 recordings and EMS responses, but both Durham County and N.C. Central have cited exemptions to the state’s public records law and have refused to release the records. Derex Butts said that an autopsy will be performed on his son, but the results may not be available for several months.

In the meantime, Derex Butts is advocating for greater awareness of basic CPR training and the availability of automated external defibrillator machines in athletic facilities. He believes that if Devin’s teammates or others had known basic CPR, it could have made a difference in the outcome.

Despite the ongoing grief and pain that he and his family feel, Derex Butts is determined to carry on Devin’s legacy and to honor his memory. He recently graduated from Mercer College in Macon, fulfilling a family competition that he had with Devin about who would finish their college degree first.

“The world lost a good one,” Derex Butts said. “Devin was special. He is special. He will always be special, and we just miss him.”

News Source : Steve Wiseman

Source Link :Why did NCCU college basketball player die while practicing?/