Dead – Death – Obituary News : NC’s Ex-CWC Member Pandey Dies

Former Nepali Congress Leader and Minister Mina Pandey Passes Away

KATHMANDU, May 31: Nepal has lost a prominent leader and champion for women’s rights with the passing of former Central Working Committee (CWC) member of the Nepali Congress, Mina Pandey. She died on Tuesday at her residence in Gaushala, Kathmandu at the age of 74.

Pandey began her political career as a member of the Nepal Student Union in 1978. She went on to become a member of the NC CWC three times and a member of the House of Representatives in 1991, 1994, and 2017. She was also elected as a Constituent Assembly member in 2008.

Pandey was a strong advocate for women’s rights and became the President of Nepal Women’s Association, the sister organization of the NC, twice. She also served as the Minister of State for Women, Children and Social Welfare.

The Nepali Congress party expressed their deep sorrow over the loss of Pandey, stating that they have lost an experienced woman leader. Her contributions to Nepal’s democratic movement and women’s rights will always be remembered in party history.

NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba expressed his condolences to Pandey’s bereaved family members and wished for eternal peace for the departed soul. The party also decided to lower the party flag at half-mast at the central office and all district offices for three days from May 30 in reverence of late Pandey.

Pandey’s last rites were performed at Pashupati Aryaghat, where her body was kept for an hour for last tribute. Her passing is an irreparable loss to the Nepali Congress party, and to the country as a whole.

News Source : Republica

Source Link :NC’s former CWC Member Pandey passes away – myRepublica/