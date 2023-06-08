Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nebel Hamza Car Collision in Dallas Linked to Fatality

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Discovering the Details of the Nebel Hamza Accident and His Untimely Passing

The community is mourning the untimely passing of Nebel Hamza, who lost his life in a car accident on June 6, 2023. His passing has left a void in the hearts of his family, friends, and well-wishers, and his absence will be felt immensely.

Obituary: Nebel Hamza Accident and Injury in 2023

Nebel Hamza passed away on June 6, 2023, due to severe injuries sustained in a vehicle accident. The details surrounding the accident are still under investigation.

During this difficult time, Nebel’s family, friends, and loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers, and we extend our deepest condolences to them.

Nebel Hamza Death Cause of Fatal Traffic Collision

The community is mourning the loss of Nebel Hamza, who tragically passed away in a fatal traffic collision. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and loved ones as they cope with this devastating loss.

Though Nebel is no longer with us, his memory and spirit will continue to inspire and uplift us.

Nebel Hamza Obituary: Family Mourns the Loss

The family of Nebel Hamza is mourning the loss of their beloved son, who passed away on June 6, 2023, following a tragic car accident. His absence will be deeply felt, but his memory will forever be cherished.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Nebel’s family during this difficult time, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to them.

Janazah Prayer and Burial

The Janazah prayer for Nebel Hamza will take place at IANT today after the Asr prayer at 5:30 pm, followed by the burial at Farmersville at 7 pm, InshaAllah.

An azaa gathering will also be held today after the Maghrib prayer at Bilal Community Center in Garland, Texas.

May Allah SWT grant Nebel Hamza forgiveness for his sins, bless him with the highest place in Jannah (paradise), and provide strength and patience to his grieving family.

