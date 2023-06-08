Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nebel Hamza Dies in Car Accident in Dallas: IQA Senior Student

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nebel Hamza Obituary, Death Cause

In fond remembrance of Nebel Hamza, a shining spirit who has imprinted himself irrevocably on IQA (IANT Quranic Academy). We feel a profound sense of loss at the passing of one of our most talented students. As you embark on a trip to a place beyond our earthly sphere to be reunited with our Lord, our prayers will be directed toward finding you solace and serenity in this time of transition.

A Life Cut Short

Nebel Hamza was only 16 years old when he passed away, but he had already accomplished so much in his short life. He was a talented student at IQA, where he had memorized the Quran and made a lasting impression on his teachers and classmates.

But Nebel’s impact extended far beyond the walls of IQA. He had a warm and infectious personality that touched everyone he met. He was a beloved member of the Bilal community, and his passing has left a profound void in the hearts of all who knew him.

A Community in Mourning

The outpouring of grief and support following Nebel’s passing has been overwhelming. IANT, the Islamic Association of North Texas, hosted one of the most well-attended janazas specifically for him. The audience was a testament to the impact that Nebel had on so many people’s lives.

But it’s not just the Bilal community, or IQA, or IANT masjid that is grieving today. It’s everyone who had the privilege of knowing Nebel. His kind heart, infectious smile, and unwavering faith touched so many people, and his presence will be deeply missed.

A Promise of Reunion

As we grieve the loss of Nebel, we take solace in the knowledge that he is now in a better place. He is reunited with his Lord, reading the Quran with all his heart, and calling Adan with his loud and melodic voice. And we know that one day, we will be reunited with him in the most glorious part of Jannah, in the name of Allah.

To Nebel’s parents and loved ones, we offer our deepest condolences. We pray that Allah grants you all the patience and peace that you deserve during this difficult time. And we pray that He brings you all back together again in the eternal pleasure of Jannatul Firdaus.

A Final Farewell

Nebel, you were loved by so many people, and you accomplished everything you set out to do in just 16 years of your life. Your presence will be remembered fondly for all time, and it will be sorely missed. But we take comfort in the knowledge that you are now at peace, reunited with your Lord.

May Allah grant you entry into jannatul fir Dow’s, relieve your family of their suffering, and give them sabr. Rest in peace, dear Nebel. You will always be in our hearts.

