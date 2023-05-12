Dead – Death – Obituary News : NEET Student from Rajasthan Commits Suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

NEET Student Commits Suicide in Kota

Another tragedy has struck the coaching capital of India, Kota. Dhanesh Kumar Sharma, a NEET aspirant from Khurja town in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh, was found dead in his hostel room located in Landmark City of Kunhari area. The warden of the hostel discovered the body.

Police Investigation

The police have launched an investigation into the matter. According to initial reports, Dhanesh had been preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for the past two years. He was a bright student and had performed well in his school exams. However, he was finding it difficult to cope up with the pressure of the competitive exams. His parents had enrolled him in a coaching institute in Kota, hoping that he would get the necessary guidance and support to clear the NEET.

The police have not found any suicide note yet. They have recorded the statements of the hostel warden and Dhanesh’s parents. They are also investigating the CCTV footage of the hostel to ascertain the sequence of events leading to his death.

The Pressure of Competitive Exams

The incident has once again brought into focus the issue of the pressure that students face while preparing for competitive exams. Every year, lakhs of students come to Kota to prepare for engineering and medical entrance exams. The city has more than 100 coaching institutes that offer coaching for these exams. The competition is intense, and the pressure on students to perform is immense.

Many students struggle to cope up with the rigorous schedule and the demanding curriculum. They have to wake up early in the morning and attend classes for more than 10 hours a day. They have to study for long hours, often sacrificing their sleep and leisure time. The pressure to perform well in exams takes a toll on their mental and physical health.

The Need for Counselling and Support

The incident highlights the need for counselling and support for students preparing for competitive exams. Students need to be taught coping strategies to deal with stress and pressure. They need to be given guidance and support to manage their time effectively and balance their academic and personal lives.

Coaching institutes and schools should have counsellors who can provide emotional support to students. They should conduct regular workshops and seminars on stress management and mental health. Parents also have a crucial role to play in supporting their children. They should communicate openly with their children and encourage them to seek help if they are facing any issues.

The Way Forward

The government should take steps to regulate the coaching industry and ensure that the institutes provide a safe and conducive learning environment for students. They should also make efforts to reduce the pressure on students by introducing reforms in the education system. The focus should be on promoting holistic education that takes into account the mental and emotional well-being of students.

The tragic death of Dhanesh Kumar Sharma is a wake-up call for all of us. We need to take urgent steps to address the issue of the pressure that students face while preparing for competitive exams. We need to provide them with the necessary support and guidance to help them cope up with the challenges and succeed in their academic pursuits.

News Source : Henderson

Source Link :Rajasthan Another NEET student commits suicide/