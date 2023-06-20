Dead – Death – Obituary News : Neighbor arrested after four found dead in Idaho home

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes Kellogg, Idaho: Four People Killed in Shooting

On Sunday, June 18th, a shooting in Kellogg, Idaho left four people dead. The suspect, a 31-year-old man, was detained at the scene and has since been booked into jail on probable cause for murder. The incident marks the second quadruple murder in northern Idaho since November.

The shooting occurred in a small city about 36 miles east of Coeur d’Alene. Idaho State Police released a statement saying they were still investigating the shooting deaths and were working to establish a timeline and what led to the shooting. Lieutenant Paul Berger, a detective with the Idaho State Police, said in the news release, “As this case will go through the judicial process, we are ensuring every angle is covered with a thorough investigation.”

The victims’ bodies are in the custody of the Shoshone County Coroner’s Office, and the detained suspect is being held at the Shoshone County Jail. Law enforcement officers found four people dead when they arrived and detained the 31-year-old male believed to be connected with the deaths.

Neighbors were shocked by the tragedy. “We were in the backyard on my patio doing a weekly family dinner,” neighbor Christy Woolum told CBS affiliate KREM-TV. “I think all we heard were sirens.”

Crime scene tape on Monday blocked off parts of an apartment complex in Kellogg. The shooting occurred at multi-dwelling units behind the Mountain View Congregational Church on Sunday. The Shoshone News-Press reported on the newspaper’s Facebook page that the shooting occurred at the apartment complex.

This marks the second quadruple murder in northern Idaho in seven months. In November 2022, Bryan Kohberger, 28, was charged with four counts of murder in connection with the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students who were found dead at a home in Moscow, Idaho.

The mass shooting was part of a spate of gun violence over the weekend that killed and wounded people across the US, including at least 60 shot in the Chicago area alone. Looking at CDC data, a report this month by the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions found that 2021 set a record for the most deaths ever: 48,830 gun-related deaths. Of those, 20,958 were homicides, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Josh Horwitz, the center’s co-director, said states and the federal government need to redouble their efforts to stop gun violence. “We know that there’s a correlation between amounts and levels of guns in the community and gun deaths,” Horwtiz told CBS News.

The tragedy in Kellogg, Idaho is a sobering reminder of the need for continued efforts to address gun violence. While investigations are ongoing, the loss of four lives is a tragedy that will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on the Kellogg community. As authorities work to determine what led to the shooting, we must all continue to prioritize efforts to prevent gun violence and keep our communities safe.

News Source : CBSNews

Source Link :4 people found dead at home in Idaho; neighbor arrested/