Dead – Death – Obituary News : New Age Pianist George Winston Sells Millions of Albums, Passes Away

Grammy-Winning Pianist George Winston Passes Away at 73

The music world is mourning the loss of George Winston, the legendary pianist who passed away on Sunday at the age of 73. Winston was known for his unique blend of jazz, classical, folk, and other styles, and his albums like “Autumn,” “Winter Into Spring,” and “December” sold millions of copies worldwide.

Death Confirmed by Spokesperson

News of Winston’s passing was confirmed by his official website www.georgewinston.com. According to a spokesperson, the pianist had been battling cancer for the past 10 years. Despite his health struggles, Winston continued to write and record new music, and he remained dedicated to performing live and raising funds for Feeding America to help fight the national hunger crisis.

His most recent album, “Night,” was released in 2019, and he remained an active performer up until his passing.

A Lifetime of Musical Achievements

Winston was born in Hart, Michigan, and spent his childhood in Montana, Florida, and Mississippi. Throughout his career, he drew inspiration from a wide range of musical influences, from jazz pianist Fats Waller to rock band The Doors.

Over the years, he released more than a dozen solo piano albums, as well as soundtracks for TV shows like “This is America, Charlie Brown” and “The Velveteen Rabbit,” which featured narration by Meryl Streep.

His 1995 album “Forest” earned him a Grammy Award for Best New Age Recording, while his tribute to The Doors, “Night Divides the Day,” received a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album in 2004.

The “Folk Piano” Style

Despite his many accolades and accomplishments, Winston remained humble and dedicated to his craft. On his website, he described his playing style as “Folk Piano,” which he explained was melodic and not complicated, much like folk guitar picking and folk songs.

He drew inspiration from the seasons, the landscapes, and the people around him, and he was always striving to improve as a musician. His dedication and passion for music will be remembered by fans and fellow musicians alike.

A Legacy of Giving Back

In addition to his musical achievements, Winston was also known for his philanthropic work. He was a longtime supporter of Feeding America, and he donated proceeds from his concerts to local food banks.

His commitment to using his music to make a positive impact on the world will be remembered as part of his lasting legacy.

A Fond Farewell

The music world has lost a true icon with the passing of George Winston. His unique style and dedication to his craft will be remembered for generations to come, and his philanthropic work serves as an inspiration to all who seek to use their talents to make a difference in the world.

Rest in peace, George Winston. You will be missed.

News Source : The Associated Press

Source Link :George Winston dies; New Age pianist sold millions of albums/