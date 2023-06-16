Dead – Death – Obituary News : New evidence suggests Tutankhamun’s death resulted from a drink-driving accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tutankhamun may have died in a drink driving accident, new study claims

A new study has suggested that Tutankhamun, the young Pharaoh who lived in the 14th century BC, may have died from a wound he suffered in a drink-driving chariot accident, rather than from malaria as previously believed. Egyptologist Sofia Aziz has put forward the theory that Tutankhamun, like a typical teenager, drank too much wine before getting behind the reins, causing a horror smash that left him seriously hurt. The major leg fractures then failed to heal and festered, with Tutankhamun then dying slowly and painfully of the infection. The cause of the broken leg has remained a mystery, but Ms Aziz thinks he hit his head on the dashboard of the chariot in the crash.

Tutankhamun’s death has long been the cause of debate

Since his discovery in 2010, Tutankhamun’s death has been a mystery. Researchers discovered that he had suffered from malaria and various other conditions, including a broken leg. The cause of the broken leg has remained a mystery. However, Ms Aziz believes that the six chariots, armour, and wine found in his tomb show that Tutankhamun rode on chariots like a warrior king.

Controversy over Tutankhamun’s health

Some have claimed that Tutankhamun had a club foot, pointing to distortions in his mummified leg. But Ms Aziz disagrees and thinks that the walking sticks were just a sign of royalty. Despite this view, Professor Albert Zink, who contributed to the 2010 findings, maintains that the CT scans clearly showed that Tutankhamun had a walking impairment due to a bone necrosis condition. However, he did not definitively say that the young Pharaoh could not have died in a chariot crash. He said, “Given the acute stage of the bone necrosis in his foot, it is difficult to imagine that he was able to ride a chariot in a standing position. Nevertheless, it is true that he suffered from a leg fracture, although it is impossible to prove the exact cause. It remains a matter of speculation.”

The mystery of Tutankhamun’s death continues

While Ms Aziz’s theory has gained attention, she admits that she is not entirely sure how Tutankhamun met his end. She said, “I think we might never find out exactly how he died. Unless they find something with the internal organs, I don’t think that we can find out anything more until then.” Despite the ongoing debate over Tutankhamun’s health and death, his legacy continues to fascinate people around the world.

News Source : LBC

Source Link :Did drink-driving accident kill Tutankhamun? Fresh evidence suggests crash caused ‘slow,…/