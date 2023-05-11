Dead – Death – Obituary News : New inquiry into student suicide case

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Re-investigation in Student Suicide Case

Coimbatore: The court has granted permission to conduct a re-investigation in the suicide case of a student from a private school, requesting an inquiry into the matter. The case has been transferred to the state government. The student, who was studying in Plus 2, was attending R.S.Puram’s private school. On November 12, 2021, she committed suicide at home. Her physics teacher, Mithun Chakravarthy, 35, was accused of instigating her to commit suicide, resulting in protests. The police interrogated Mithun Chakravarthy, the school’s principal, Meera Jackson, and three others, all of whom were arrested. They have been remanded in custody pending further inquiries.

The primary court in Coimbatore is conducting an investigation into the matter. Some individuals have expressed concerns, leading the police to request a re-investigation. Thus, the state government has granted permission to conduct a re-investigation. The government’s lawyers and the opposing counsel argued in court yesterday, and the judge ordered a medical examination. Those in custody have been remanded to jail.

News Source : Dinamalar

Source Link :Re-investigation in student suicide case | மாணவி தற்கொலை வழக்கில் மறு விசாரணை/