Dead – Death – Obituary News : New Milford Music Teacher Albert Bayers Jr. Passes at 87

Remembering Albert Bayers Jr.: A Fixture on New Milford’s Musical Scene

From forming the high school’s marching and jazz bands to performing in the Torrington Symphony Orchestra, Albert Bayers Jr. of New Milford was “a fixture on the musical scene,” according to his former colleague Bob Keck.

A Lifelong Love of Music

Bayers’ love of music took root in a family with a deep history in music and music education. His grandfather, Frederick Bayers, was a saxophone soloist with the John Philip Sousa Band and formed and directed school bands in multiple towns in Fairfield County. His father, Albert Bayers, played sax and performed with his siblings in orchestras throughout the region.

Albert Bayers Jr. earned All-State Connecticut honors as a student musician at Milford High School and joined the American Federation of Musicians while attending the University of Bridgeport. He played professionally in a variety of dance, polka, and jazz big bands and served as an enlisted member of the U.S. Military Academy Band at West Point during his three years of military service.

Bayers was also given the opportunity to march in the inaugural parade for President John F. Kennedy in 1961, though the below-freezing temperatures prevented him from playing, said his daughter, Beth Harvison of New Milford.

Harvison said she and her siblings grew up surrounded by music, often attending concerts her dad conducted at the high school. Her father’s love of music guided her own passion and led her on a path to a music career, she said.

A Terrific Teacher

Bayers was hired as New Milford High School’s first full-time music teacher in 1967. Throughout his 35-year career at the high school, he formed and directed the school’s marching band, jazz band, and school chorus, added a wind ensemble, and formed the high school’s first orchestra.

He also added music appreciation and music theory courses to the school district’s curriculum and elective classes in the history of jazz and the history of the American musical.

“Al was a terrific teacher,” Keck said. “And the kids just loved him. … He had a true interest in the kids and getting them right to their level.”

Harvison, who teaches middle and high school chorus at Shepaug Valley High School, said her father influenced many students to “take on music as their path” and many of his grandchildren got involved in music in some fashion.

Serving the New Milford Community

Beyond his career at the high school, Bayers served as a board member at the Merryall Community Center and as a member of the USMA Band Alumni Association and was involved with the Commission on the Arts.

Bayers served on the town Zoning Board of Appeals from 2007 to 2011, Bass said.

He was also responsible for organizing the town’s Carol Sing on the town green and for bringing the Westport Marching Band to town for a concert at the high school before the COVID-19 pandemic, Bass said.

“My dad just taught the ethics of hard work and being a member of the community,” Harvison said. “He instilled this incredible commitment to commit to things and to not step away from that commitment once it was made — and that really followed through with music as well.”

Final Farewell

Albert Bayers Jr. passed away on June 6 at Bridgeport Hospital after a brief illness. He was 87.

Calling hours will be Thursday, June 15, from 4 to 8 P.M. at Lillis Funeral Home, 65 Bridge St., New Milford. A funeral service will be held Friday, June 16, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church, 26 Chestnut Land Road, New Milford, with burial following at the parish cemetery on Fort Hill Road, New Milford.

“The two words that come to mind for my father often when we try to eulogize him are ‘compassion’ and ‘passion’,” she said, “and that thread read through his life.”

Albert Bayers Jr. will be remembered fondly by his family, friends, and colleagues for his unwavering passion for music and his commitment to his community.

News Source : Kaitlin Lyle

Source Link :Retired New Milford music teacher Albert Bayers Jr. dies at 87/