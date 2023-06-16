Dead – Death – Obituary News : New Theory on King Tut’s Death: What Caused It?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

New Theory Suggests King Tutankhamun Died from Drunk Chariot Racing and Wine

The cause of King Tutankhamun’s death has long been a subject of debate among researchers. While malaria has been the prevailing theory, some researchers have proposed alternative ideas over the years. The latest theory combines the belief that King Tut was involved in a chariot racing accident with his love of wine into a new and rousing notion. The idea is that the famous pharaoh’s propensity to drink wine and his enjoyment of chariots crashed together, causing his death.

According to Sofia Aziz, a forensic Egyptologist, King Tut was still a teenage boy despite being an Egyptian pharaoh. He may have combined a need for speed with ancient drunk driving to create a spectacular crash that crushed one side of his body and killed him. While Aziz isn’t the only one to propose the chariot racing accident as a cause of death, her new theory may be the first to combine King Tut’s apparent love of wine with chariot racing.

Aziz’s theory is based on a simple look through the items found in King Tut’s famous tomb. In the tradition of the day, King Tut would have been buried with objects most important to him, so he could enjoy them in the afterlife. And two of the items most prevalent in the tomb were wine (a robust collection) and chariots (six different ones).

“But people don’t think about the wine,” Aziz says. It’s hard not to, though, as the collection offers up some of the first white wine—instead of red—from the region.

The commonly held thought, although not definitive, was that a sickly King Tut died from a combination of either a disease or a wound coupled with malaria. In 2013, a new theory emerged to explain many of these wounds: a chariot crash. Analysis at the time says that one side of his body was crushed through some sort of impact that shattered his pelvis and ribs, and destroyed his heart.

Considering King Tut’s apparent love of chariots and armor, based on what was found in his tomb, the portrait of a sickly teenager may not be accurate, Aziz says. Critics claim that King Tut had a clubbed foot that could have kept him from the chariots. Proponents of the active King Tut theory counter that many of the so-called ailments attributed to King Tut, including the foot ailment, could have come from either poor embalming or injuries sustained while living an extremely active life—drunk or otherwise.

“I think that we can rule out those disabilities,” Aziz claims. She’s not the only one. Cairo University mummy specialist, Sahar Saleem, told the BBC of an agreement within the field that there is no evidence of the club foot of deformities. “Tut’s foot condition,” she says, “did not prevent him from participating in activities. He was an active teenager.”

With no real way to move the latest cause-of-death concept beyond theory—and without any convincing evidence from an autopsy done in 1925 to back it up—there’s at least a growing discussion that, just maybe, King Tut wasn’t a disease-stricken pharaoh without the ability to seek adventure. Perhaps his adventures were simply sought after with too high a blood-alcohol level.

In conclusion, the new theory that King Tutankhamun died from drunk chariot racing and wine is gaining popularity among researchers. While the prevailing theory is that he succumbed to malaria, some researchers believe that his propensity to drink wine and love of chariots crashed together to cause his death. The latest theory combines the belief that he was involved in a chariot racing accident with his love of wine, creating a new and rousing notion. With no real way to move the theory beyond theory, there’s at least a growing discussion that King Tut may not have been a disease-stricken pharaoh without the ability to seek adventure but rather a teenage boy seeking adventure with too high a blood-alcohol level.

News Source : Tim Newcomb

Source Link :How Did King Tut Die? New Theory About Tutankhamun Cause of Death/