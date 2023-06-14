Dead – Death – Obituary News : New Theory on Tutankhamun’s Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A New Theory on Tutankhamun’s Death: Was Alcohol Involved?

The death of Tutankhamun, the famous Egyptian pharaoh, has been the subject of much speculation over the years. While previous theories have suggested that he may have had a life-threatening condition and contracted malaria, a new theory has emerged. According to a biomedical Egyptologist named Sofia Aziz, Tutankhamun may have died in a chariot crash after driving under the influence of alcohol. Aziz’s theory is based on the fact that Tutankhamun’s tomb contained a significant amount of wine.

Tutankhamun’s Tomb: A Wine Cellar?

In Tutankhamun’s tomb, researchers found dry residue samples that pointed to the presence of white wine. Aziz believes that this indicates a preference for dry white wine in Ancient Egypt. She argues that the wine was likely stored in the tomb because the Ancient Egyptians believed that they could take items they wanted in the afterlife. In other words, Tutankhamun may have wanted to take his wine with him when he journeyed through the underworld.

Was Tutankhamun a Warrior King?

Traditionally, Tutankhamun has been depicted as a sickly king. However, Aziz’s theory suggests that he may have been a warrior king who rode chariots. She argues that his mummified remains exhibit signs of battle scars rather than disease. Furthermore, she believes that he may have been driving his chariot under the influence of alcohol, just like a typical teenager.

Is the Theory Plausible?

While Aziz’s theory is intriguing, it remains just that – a theory. Some of the pathologies identified in Tutankhamun’s mummified remains do not support the idea that he died in a chariot crash. Additionally, the presence of a club foot may have made it difficult for him to burn wood around the Egyptian city of Memphis, as he is known to have done. Nevertheless, Aziz’s theory raises interesting questions about the life and death of Tutankhamun and reminds us that even ancient civilizations were not immune to the dangers of alcohol and reckless behavior.

Ultimately, we may never know for certain how Tutankhamun died. Nevertheless, his legacy lives on, and his tomb continues to intrigue and fascinate people around the world.

