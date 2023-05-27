Dead – Death – Obituary News : Newly Discovered Cause of Infant Mortality Found by Experts

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Understanding Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS): A Biological Perspective

Losing a child is one of the most traumatic experiences a parent can go through, and losing a child in their sleep to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) only adds to the anguish. SIDS is defined as the sudden unexpected death of an apparently healthy infant under one year of age that remains unexplained. Unfortunately, SIDS is the leading cause of infant death in the United States, with just under four out of every 10,000 infants dying without any explanation. Despite national public health campaigns promoting safe sleep environments and healthier sleep positions in infants, rates of SIDS have remained the same over the last three decades. Therefore, researchers have started examining potential physical causes to understand and prevent SIDS.

One group of researchers collected tissue samples from the brain stems of 70 infants who died between 2004 and 2011 to examine a possible biological trigger for some infants to pass away unexpectedly. The researchers examined the tissue and tested it for potential abnormalities. They found that a serotonin receptor in the brain was altered in cases of SIDS compared to infants that died from known causes. Previous research into the receptor has shown it can contribute to arousal and autoresuscitation, a way the body makes sure the brain gets oxygen as we sleep. By adding a biological element, the researchers created a model to explain how and why SIDS can happen.

First, the child must be in a critical period of cardiorespiratory development, which typically occurs during the first year of life for an infant. Second, there must be an outside stressor, such as sleeping in a certain position, that starts to deprive the child of oxygen. Lastly, with a biological abnormality making it difficult for the body to know when it’s not getting oxygen, the receptor doesn’t wake the infant up to breathe, and they pass away in their sleep.

Currently, there is no means to identify infants with biological abnormalities in the serotonergic system. Thus, adherence to safe-sleep practices remains critical. Until a test can be developed to test for a brain abnormality, the Mayo Clinic shares a few tips to help prevent SIDS in newborns:

Place your baby to sleep on their back until they are physically able to roll over on their own.

Keep the crib and infant sleeping area bare with a firm mattress.

Don’t overheat an infant by using an excess of blankets. Instead, try a sleep sack or other sleep clothing that can’t cover an infant’s head.

Keep the infant sleeping area in the same room as the parents, but in a separate crib or bassinet. Adult beds are unsafe for infants and increase the chance of SIDS.

Offer a pacifier to the infant without a strap or string that could become tangled.

In conclusion, SIDS is a heartbreaking syndrome that takes the lives of too many infants each year in the United States. While the exact cause is still unknown, this recent study sheds light on a potential biological abnormality that can contribute to SIDS, making it difficult for the body to know when it’s not getting oxygen. Practicing safe sleep habits and adhering to guidelines from medical professionals is the best way to prevent SIDS until a test can be developed to identify infants with biological abnormalities in the serotonergic system.

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) Unexplained Infant Death Infant Mortality Sleep-Related Infant Deaths Infant Fatalities with No Apparent Cause

News Source : Ponca City News

Source Link :Leading cause of death for infants had no known cause. Experts may have just found one/