Dead – Death – Obituary News : Newport Mother Found Dead at Home, Family Pays Tribute

Tragic Death of Kelly Pitt Leaves Family Devastated

The 44-year-old woman has now been officially named as Kelly Pitt. Ms Pitt was found unresponsive in Sandalwood Court, Newport at around 11.30am on Friday 12 May. Unfortunately, she could not be revived, and her family said they will never come to terms with her painful loss.

A Loving and Devoted Mother and Grandmother

Kelly Pitt was a much-loved granddaughter, daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother. Her family paid tribute to her as an all-round beautiful soul, a lovely person inside and out. She was kind, thoughtful, funny, and always willing to help anyone in need. Kelly was a loving, caring mother and a devoted nan who was taken far too soon. Her family is devastated by what has happened, and they will never be able to come to terms with her painful and premature death.

Police Investigation and Arrest

Following the discovery of Ms Pitt’s body, a 25-year-old man from Newport was arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody, and the police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the alleged offense. The authorities are appealing for anyone with information to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) will be involved in the case in line with standard procedures.

Tributes and Messages of Condolence

Friends and members of the community have posted tributes on social media, expressing their shock and sadness at the news of Kelly Pitt’s death. Many of them described the loss as heartbreaking, with one mourner stating that they were totally gutted at the passing of the beautiful Ms Pitt. The family thanked the emergency services for their quick response and the police for supporting them during this difficult time. They also expressed their gratitude for all the messages of condolence and requested privacy to grieve as a family.

Appeal for Information

Gwent Police has appealed to anyone with information that could assist the investigation to come forward. They have provided various channels for people to provide information, including calling 101 and quoting log reference 2300153148, sending a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, or contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. The authorities hope that with the public’s help, they can bring those responsible to justice and provide closure for the family of Kelly Pitt.

News Source : Lauran O’Toole

Source Link :Family pay tribute to Newport mother who was found dead at home/