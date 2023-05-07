Dead – Death – Obituary News : Newton Minow, Creator of “Vast Wasteland,” Passes at 97

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Newton N. Minow: A Pioneer in Communications

Newton N. Minow, the former Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chief, passed away on May 6 at the age of 97 in his home in Chicago after suffering from a heart attack. The Associated Press confirmed his death on Saturday afternoon. Minow served as the FCC chief for two years during President John F. Kennedy’s administration and is best known for his famous speech in 1961, where he called network television “a vast wasteland.”

A Critique of Television Programming

In his speech, Minow criticized the programming on television, stating that viewers would see a procession of game shows, violence, audience participation shows, formula comedies about totally unbelievable families, blood and thunder, mayhem, violence, sadism, murder, Western bad men, Western good men, private eyes, gangsters, more violence and cartoons. He also mentioned that viewers would be bombarded with commercials, many of which would be screaming, cajoling and offending. Minow believed that the programming on television was boring and lacked substance.

Contributions as FCC Chief

During his tenure as FCC chief, Minow required TV sets in America to be equipped to receive ultra-high-frequency (UHF) signals and very-high-frequency (VHF) broadcasts. He also developed legislation that opened satellite communications, which allowed the U.S. to dominate satellite communications throughout the 1960s and 1970s. This legislation helped lead the television industry to achieve program diversity. In an interview with the New York Times, Minow explained how he believed the legislation led to the global information revolution by allowing for the growth of the internet and digital communications.

Life after FCC

In 1963, Minow resigned from the FCC and became an executive at Encyclopedia Britannica. Two years later, he joined a Chicago law firm as a partner until he became senior counsel in 1991. Throughout his career, Minow wrote books and articles, lectured, campaigned for programming reforms and served as co-chairman of the Commission on Presidential Debates board.

Legacy and Awards

In 2016, President Barack Obama awarded Minow the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. However, this wasn’t the first time that Minow and President Obama had interacted. In 1988, he recruited the former President to work as a summer associate at the Chicago firm where President Obama met his future wife.

Survived by Family

Minow is survived by his daughters, Nell, Martha, and Mary, and his three grandchildren. His wife, Josephine Baskin, passed away in 2022.

Conclusion

Newton N. Minow was a pioneer in the field of communications and made a significant impact on the television industry during his tenure as FCC chief. His famous speech calling network television “a vast wasteland” is still remembered today and serves as a reminder of the importance of quality programming. His contributions to satellite communications legislation helped lead to the global information revolution, which has changed the world as we know it today. Minow’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations in the field of communications.

News Source : GVS-Entertainment

Source Link :Former FCC Chief Newton Minow, Who Coined “Vast Wasteland” Term, Dies at 97/