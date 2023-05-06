Dead – Death – Obituary News : Newton Minow, Former FCC Chief and Public TV Advocate, Dies at 97

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Newton N. Minow: The Man Who Called Television a “Vast Wasteland”

Newton N. Minow, the former Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chief who famously called network television a “vast wasteland” in the early 1960s, passed away on May 8, 2021, at the age of 97. Minow, who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016, left a permanent mark on the broadcasting industry during his two-year stint as the FCC chief. He advocated for quality television, fostered satellite communications, and mandated UHF reception on TV sets.

Minow’s speech to the National Association of Broadcasters on May 9, 1961, remains one of the most iconic moments in the history of television. He challenged TV executives to watch their stations for a full day without distractions and observe the “vast wasteland” of game shows, formula comedies, and endless commercials. His speech caused a sensation and became a catchphrase. Minow became the first government official to receive a George Foster Peabody award for excellence in broadcasting, and his advocacy for quality television led to the creation of PBS and “Sesame Street.”

Minow’s daughter, Nell Minow, said that her father’s main goal was to give people choice. He believed that many voices of television were necessary for a better, richer, and freer society. Minow did not support censorship but preferred exhortation and measures to broaden public choices. He believed that a broadcasting license was an enormous gift from the government that came with a responsibility to the public.

Minow’s tenure as FCC chief saw the passage of the All-Channel Receiver Act of 1962, which required TV sets to pick up UHF as well as VHF broadcasts, opening up TV channels numbered above 13 for widespread viewing. Congress also passed a bill that provided funds for educational television and measures to foster communications satellites. Minow was instrumental in getting presidential debates televised, starting with Kennedy and Nixon, after watching Adlai Stevenson struggle to use the new medium during his 1956 presidential run.

Minow’s interest in children’s programming led him to challenge broadcasters to offer more quality shows for young viewers. He believed that the few good children’s shows were drowned out by cartoons, violence, and more violence. Minow resigned from the FCC in May 1963 to become executive vice president and general counsel for Encyclopedia Britannica Inc. in Chicago. He returned to his law practice in Chicago in 1965 and later served as a board member at PBS, CBS Inc., and the advertising company Foote Cone & Belding Communications Inc. He was also the director of the Annenberg Washington Program in Communications Policy Studies of Northwestern University.

Minow’s legacy as a champion for quality television and public interest in broadcasting will be remembered for years to come. He believed that television was one of the most important advances of the century, and yet, as a nation, we paid no attention to it. Minow continued to push for reforms such as free airtime for political ads and more quality programming while also praising advances in diversity in U.S. television. In a 1991 interview with the Associated Press, he said, “In 1961, I worried that my children would not benefit much from television. But in 1991, I worry that my grandchildren will actually be harmed by it.”

Minow’s famous quote, “the public interest is the sole criterion of the FCC,” remains relevant today. His advocacy for quality television and diversity in programming has inspired generations of broadcasters and viewers. Minow’s contributions to the broadcasting industry will always be remembered, and his legacy will continue to shape the future of television.

