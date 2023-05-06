Dead – Death – Obituary News : Newton Minow, Public TV Advocate, Passes Away at 97

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Newton N. Minow, Former FCC Chief Who Coined the Term “Vast Wasteland,” Dies at 97

Newton N. Minow, the former Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chief who famously referred to network television as a “vast wasteland,” passed away on Saturday at the age of 97. Even though Minow held the FCC post for just two years, he left an indelible mark on the broadcasting industry through his government actions to foster satellite communications, the passage of a law mandating UHF reception on TV sets, and his outspoken advocacy for quality in television.

Minow’s Famous Challenge to TV Executives

Minow’s most significant contribution to the broadcasting industry was his famous challenge to TV executives on May 9, 1961, during a speech to the National Association of Broadcasters. He urged them to watch their station for a full day without any distractions and said, “I can assure you that you will observe a vast wasteland. You will see a procession of game shows, formula comedies about totally unbelievable families, blood and thunder, mayhem, violence, sadism, murder, Western bad men, Western good men, private eyes, gangsters, more violence, and cartoons. And, endlessly, commercials — many screaming, cajoling, and offending.”

The speech caused a sensation and turned “vast wasteland” into a catchphrase. Minow became the first government official to receive a George Foster Peabody award for excellence in broadcasting. CBS President Frank Stanton disagreed with Minow’s comments, calling them a “sensationalized and oversimplified approach” that could lead to ill-advised reforms.

Minow’s Impact on the Broadcasting Industry

Minow was appointed as the FCC chief by President John F. Kennedy in early 1961. During his tenure, he introduced several new laws, including the All-Channel Receiver Act of 1962, which mandated that TV sets pick up UHF as well as VHF broadcasts, opening up TV channels numbered above 13 for widespread viewing. Congress also passed a bill that provided funds for educational television and measures to foster communication satellites.

Children’s programming was a particular interest of Minow’s. He told broadcasters that the few good children’s shows were “drowned out in the massive doses of cartoons, violence, and more violence. … Search your consciences and see if you cannot offer more to your young beneficiaries whose future you guide so many hours each and every day.”

Minow’s Legacy

Minow resigned from his FCC post in May 1963 to become the executive vice president and general counsel for Encyclopedia Britannica Inc. in Chicago. He later became a board member at PBS, CBS Inc., and the advertising company Foote Cone & Belding Communications Inc. He was the director of the Annenberg Washington Program in Communications Policy Studies of Northwestern University.

Minow continued to push for reforms such as free airtime for political ads and more quality programming while also praising advances in diversity in U.S. television. In a 1991 interview with the Associated Press, he said, “Television is one of our century’s most important advances, and yet, as a nation, we pay no attention to it.”

Minow’s daughter, Nell Minow, said in a 2011 interview with the Associated Press that her father loved television and wished he would have been remembered for championing the public interest in television programming, rather than just a few words in his much broader speech.

Minow received a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016. He died at home, surrounded by loved ones.

News Source : PBS NewsHour

Source Link :Newton Minow, former FCC chief and champion of public television, dies at 97/