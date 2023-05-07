Dead – Death – Obituary News : Newton N. Minow, Critic of TV Content, Dies at 97

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Newton N. Minow, Critic of Network Television, Dies at 97

Newton N. Minow, the former chairman of the Federal Communications Commission who famously called network television a “vast wasteland” in a 1961 speech, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 97. His words, spoken to a group of broadcasters, sparked a national conversation about the quality of television programming and the responsibility of those who controlled it.

A Trailblazing Career

Minow was born in Milwaukee in 1926 and went on to attend Northwestern University, where he earned a law degree. He served in World War II and afterwards worked as a clerk for Supreme Court Justice Felix Frankfurter. In 1961, he was appointed by President John F. Kennedy to head the FCC.

During his tenure at the FCC, Minow was a vocal advocate for the public interest. He pushed for more diverse ownership of media companies and for more educational programming on television. He was also a key player in the development of the Communications Satellite Act of 1962, which paved the way for the use of satellites for global communication.

The “Vast Wasteland” Speech

In May 1961, Minow delivered a speech to the National Association of Broadcasters in which he famously declared that television was a “vast wasteland.” He criticized the medium for its lack of quality programming and its emphasis on entertainment over education and public service.

“When television is good, nothing is better,” Minow said. “But when television is bad, nothing is worse.”

The speech made headlines and sparked a national conversation about the role of television in American society. It also earned Minow a reputation as a visionary and a critic of the status quo.

A Legacy of Public Service

After leaving the FCC in 1963, Minow returned to private practice as a lawyer. However, he continued to be involved in public service throughout his career. He served as the chairman of the board of the Chicago Sun-Times, where he helped to expose corruption in the city’s government.

Minow also served on the boards of numerous organizations, including the RAND Corporation and the Carnegie Corporation of New York. He received numerous awards and honors for his work, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.

The Importance of Minow’s Message Today

More than 60 years after Minow’s “vast wasteland” speech, the media landscape has changed dramatically. Cable television, streaming services, and social media have all transformed the way we consume information and entertainment.

However, Minow’s message about the importance of quality programming and the responsibility of those who control the media is as relevant today as it was in 1961. In an era of “fake news” and divisive rhetoric, it is more important than ever for the media to be a responsible and reliable source of information.

Minow’s legacy serves as a reminder of the power of one person to make a difference. His words may have been spoken more than 60 years ago, but they continue to inspire us to strive for a better and more responsible media environment.

The End of an Era

The passing of Newton N. Minow marks the end of an era in American media and public service. His message about the importance of quality programming and the responsibility of those who control the media will continue to resonate for generations to come.

As we mourn his passing, we also celebrate his legacy and the impact he had on the world. Newton N. Minow was a visionary, a trailblazer, and a champion of the public interest. His words and actions continue to inspire us to work towards a better future for all.

