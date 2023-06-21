Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nezuko’s Fate in Demon Slayer S4: What Happened?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Speculations arise that Nezuko dies in Demon Slayer. Here’s how she survived the Sun, and does Tanjiro become a Hashira? All the answers to your questions all mentioned below. Follow us around for all the insights.

Does Nezuko Die In Demon Slayer Season 4?

The ongoing Demon Slayer series has subdued the entire world, with numerous demons, hashers, epic battles, and various characters. While the anime is currently in The Swordsmith Village arc, the manga ended on May 18, 2023, after 205 chapters, and fans are still debating the fate of its characters. Nezuko, one of the main characters in the Demon Slayer series, is also related to this as she battles Hantengu in all of his guises alongside Tanjiro and other demon slayers in the Swordsmith Village arc.

However, because the fight against Hantengu is proving difficult, and there are still three upper moon demons and the demon king Muzan himself alive, those who haven’t finished the manga are wondering if Nezuko dies by the end of it. Here’s what happens to Nezuko near the Demon Slayer manga’s conclusion.

Nezuko Kamado is one of the main characters and deuteragonist of the Demon Slayer series. She, along with Tanjiro, are the only surviving members of her family and was transformed into a demon by Muzan. Nezuko, like other demons, is a powerful one with unique Blood Demon Arts, but despite this, she is not like other demons and has incredible control over her hunger for human flesh.

Additionally, she was also able to resist Muzan’s control over her, and with the release of The Swordsmith Village arc, Nezuko will play a larger role in the series as she will be able to conquer the sunlight at the end of this arc, which even Muzan was unable to do.

However, unlike many other characters, Nezuko will not die at the end of the series, but will revert to her human form during the Final Battle arc. It is well-known that Lady Tamayo promised Tanjiro in the first season’s Asakusa arc that if he gave her access to his sister’s blood as well as the blood of powerful demons like the Twelve Kizuki, she would be able to find a way to turn Nezuko back into a human once more. She eventually will succeed and will create a treatment for Nezuko.

It will be seen later that Nezuko slept for a while longer, but she will suddenly awaken, startling Urokodaki. Urokodaki will then inquire about her in order to gauge how worried she is but will get no answer. In addition to Urokodaki, Tengen Uzui, and Rengoku will also be seen standing outside Nezuko’s room to defend her from any threats.

However, as soon as Nezuko awakes, she flees from the estate, while Urokodaki pursues her. Soon Nezuko will get away from Urokodaki as she will jump off a cliff, and Urokodaki will be startled to discover that Tamayo’s remedy to make her human again fails as Nezuko lands safely down and keeps running.

Does Tanjiro become a Hashira?

Tanjiro becomes a Hashira by the end of the Demon Slayer manga. After defeating Muzan, the demon king, Tanjiro becomes a legend in the demon slayer corps. He is honored for his bravery and becomes a Hashira, the highest rank in the corps.

Tanjiro’s journey to become a Hashira is not easy, as he has to go through many trials and tribulations. However, he perseveres and becomes one of the strongest demon slayers in the corps. He also gains the respect and admiration of his fellow demon slayers, who look up to him as a leader and role model.

In conclusion, Nezuko does not die in Demon Slayer, but instead, she reverts to her human form during the Final Battle arc. Tanjiro becomes a Hashira by the end of the manga, after defeating Muzan, the demon king. Demon Slayer continues to captivate audiences with its thrilling action, complex characters, and compelling storyline. Fans eagerly anticipate the next season of the anime and the continuation of the manga.

