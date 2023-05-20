Dead – Death – Obituary News : NFL great and social activist Jim Brown dies at 87

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jim Brown: An Extraordinary and Extraordinarily Complicated Legacy

Jim Brown was a football player, actor, activist, and a complex human being. He was one of the greatest running backs to ever play the game of football and revolutionized the position. He was also a civil rights champion who used his platform to promote change during one of the most turbulent decades in U.S. history. However, his personal life was marred by accusations of domestic violence, which tarnished his image and made it difficult for even the most loyal Browns fans to support him.

As a football player, Brown was nearly flawless. He was an All-American at Syracuse, where he also starred in lacrosse. When he burst onto the scene in 1957, he was nothing like the NFL had ever seen. He led the league in rushing as a rookie, flattening tacklers with a deadly stiff arm, making them miss with a stutter step, or simply outrunning them. Over the next eight seasons, Brown racked up 12,312 yards rushing, scored 126 touchdowns, and averaged 5.2 yards per carry. Despite playing in just 118 games – he never missed one – he still ranks among career leaders in average, rushing TDs, and rushing yards.

However, Brown’s legacy extends far beyond his on-field accomplishments. He became a sports symbol of Black excellence at a time when the U.S. was beginning to recognize the importance of civil rights. NBA superstar Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said, “Jim Brown really represented achievement for the Black community, and he was so good that it didn’t matter what color they were, they had to acknowledge him as the best in his field.” Brown empowered generations that followed him with his sense of power and fearlessness.

While he was still playing football, Brown founded the Negro Industrial and Economic Union, an organization focused on creating jobs and supporting Black entrepreneurs. In 1967, Brown invited some of the nation’s top Black athletes, including Bill Russell and Lew Alcindor (later to be known as Abdul-Jabbar), to the Economic Union office in Cleveland to support Muhammad Ali, who had been stripped of his title for refusing to be drafted in protest of the Vietnam War. He was a man who was not afraid to speak his mind and fight for what he believed in.

However, Brown’s personal life was marred by accusations of domestic violence. He was arrested more than a half-dozen times, but he was never convicted of a serious crime as many of his accusers refused to testify or he was cleared in court. While his transgressions tarnished his image, they cannot be ignored or forgotten.

Brown retired from football at the peak of his career to pursue a film career, helping break barriers in Hollywood for Black actors. He was a multifaceted man with many talents and interests. His legacy is complex, and it is up to each individual to decide how to remember him. However, one thing is for certain, Jim Brown was both extraordinary and extraordinarily complicated.

