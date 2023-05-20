Dead – Death – Obituary News : NFL great Jim Brown dies at 87

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Jim Brown: NFL Legend, Actor, and Civil Rights Activist

Jim Brown, one of the greatest running backs in the history of the National Football League (NFL), passed away on May 18, 2022, at the age of 87. Brown was not only a dominant player on the field but also a cultural figure who helped promote change during the civil rights movement. He was an activist, actor, and football star, and his contributions to these fields will be remembered for generations to come.

Brown played for the Cleveland Browns from 1957 to 1965, leading the league in rushing in eight of his nine seasons and being voted the league’s most valuable player four times. He held 20 league records when he retired at age 30, including most rushing yards and most rushing touchdowns. In 1999, the Sporting News put him atop its list of the 100 greatest players of the 20th century.

Despite his remarkable achievements on the field, Brown is also remembered for his activism and advocacy for the Black community. He was a friend of Malcolm X and Louis Farrakhan, as well as Huey Newton, co-founder of the militant Black Panthers group. Brown joined other activist athletes such as basketball’s Bill Russell and Lew Alcindor (later changed his name to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) in supporting Muhammad Ali’s refusal to be drafted into the US military. He also started the Negro Industrial Economic Union in the 1960s to help African Americans in the business world and founded Amer-I-Can in the 1980s, a program to help ex-convicts and former gang members by focusing on job skills and nonviolence.

Brown was one of the first US athletes to parlay his on-field accomplishments into another full-time career, which included more than 40 movies and television shows. His rugged good looks and quiet charisma made him a natural for tough-guy roles, and he made his first movie, the Western Rio Conchos, in 1964 while still with the Browns. In addition to The Dirty Dozen (1967), his early works included Ice Station Zebra (1968) and 1970s “blaxploitation” films such as Three the Hard Way (1974), Slaughter (1972), and Black Gunn (1972). Later movies included the blaxploitation spoof I’m Gonna Git You Sucka (1988) and Spike Lee’s He Got Game (1998).

Brown was a controversial figure who was dogged by allegations of violence against women over the decades, though he was never convicted. He admitted in his 1989 memoir to slapping women and said, “I should have been more in control of myself, stronger, more adult.” Brown was accused of violence against women multiple times, including a 1965 case in which he was acquitted of assaulting an 18-year-old woman. In 1968, he was accused of throwing a girlfriend from a balcony in an argument, but she told police she fell. Battery charges in an incident involving two women were dropped in 1971, and a rape charge was dismissed in 1985 due to inconsistent testimony from the accuser. In 1999, his second wife, Monique, told authorities Brown had threatened to kill her. She later recanted, and he was convicted only of smashing the windows of her car. Brown took a six-month jail term because he considered an alternative sentence that included counseling, community service, and probation to be unfair. He served less than four months.

Despite his troubled personal life, Brown’s contributions to football, activism, and acting cannot be denied. He was a forerunner and role model for athletes being involved in social initiatives outside their sport, said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Brown’s legacy will be remembered for his dominant performances on the football field and his efforts to promote change and equality in society.

News Source : AsiaOne

Source Link :Jim Brown, legendary NFL running back, dead at 87, World News/