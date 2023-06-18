Dead – Death – Obituary News : NFL Hall of Famer and Ex-Eagles Player Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Bob Brown, Former Philadelphia Eagle and Hall of Famer, Passes Away at 81

The world of football mourns the loss of one of its legends, Bob Brown, who passed away on Friday at the age of 81. Brown was a two-time Hall of Famer, having been inducted into both the Pro Football and College Football Halls of Fame. He was a Cleveland native who played college football at the University of Nebraska. In the 1964 NFL Draft, he was the second overall pick, and he was also chosen fourth overall in the same year’s AFL Draft. Brown started his career with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1964 and played for the team until 1968. He also had stints with the Los Angeles Rams and Oakland Raiders, wrapping up his career after the 1973 season.

Brown was known as “The Boomer” and was a formidable opponent on the field. He was a five-time first-team All-Pro and a four-time second-team All-Pro. He was also a six-time Pro Bowler and a member of the Eagles Hall of Fame. Off the field, he was described as having a quiet, soft-spoken, and caring nature, as his son, Robert Jr., eloquently captured when he presented his dad for enshrinement in 2004.

Hall of Fame President Jim Porter paid tribute to Brown, saying, “Bob Brown demonstrated different personalities on and off the field. On the field, he was as fierce an opponent as any defensive linemen or linebacker ever faced. He used every tactic and technique – and sometimes brute force – to crush the will of the person across the line from him. And took great pride in doing so. Yet off the field, he demonstrated a quiet, soft-spoken, and caring nature that his son, Robert Jr., captured eloquently when he presented his dad for enshrinement in 2004. The Hall extends its thoughts and prayers to CeCe and Robert Jr. for their loss.”

Brown spoke to NFL Films prior to his death about the way he played the game, saying, “I didn’t try to finesse guys. I just tried to beat up on them for 60 minutes.” His aggressive style of play was one of the reasons he was so successful on the field.

The football world will miss Bob Brown, but his legacy will live on through his achievements and his impact on the game. He was a legend and an inspiration to many, and he will be remembered and honored for years to come.

Reggie White death Philadelphia Eagles legend dies Pro Football Hall of Famer passes away Remembering Reggie White NFL mourns loss of Reggie White

News Source : Brian Linder | blinder@pennlive.com

Source Link :Former Eagles star, Pro Football Hall of Famer has died/