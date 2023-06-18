Dead – Death – Obituary News : NFL Hall of Famer Bob Brown passes away at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Hall of Fame Offensive Lineman Bob Brown Passes Away

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the passing of Bob Brown, a Hall of Fame offensive lineman known for his aggressive and intimidating style of play in the 1960s and early 70s. Brown died on Friday, leaving behind a legacy of excellence in the sport of football.

Aggressive On The Field, Caring Off The Field

Bob Brown was a complex personality, demonstrating different personas on and off the field. On the field, he was a fierce opponent who used every tactic and technique to crush the will of his opponents. He was known to take great pride in doing so. However, off the field, Brown had a quiet, soft-spoken, and caring nature, which was captured eloquently by his son when he presented his father for enshrinement in 2004.

Achievements In College Football

Born on December 8, 1941, in Cleveland, Ohio, Bob Brown was an All-American at the University of Nebraska, where he led the Cornhuskers to a conference title in his final season in 1963. Brown was enshrined into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1993.

Success In The NFL

Bob Brown was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 2 pick in the 1964 NFL Draft. He made an immediate impact with the Eagles, making three All-Pro teams in his five years with the team. After requesting a trade ahead of the 1969 season, Brown was dealt to the Los Angeles Rams, where he continued his success by earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl recognition in his two years with the team. In 1971, he was traded to the then-Oakland Raiders, where he played under legendary coach John Madden. Brown played in 126 regular season games and was selected to six Pro Bowls and five All-Pro first teams during his 10 seasons in the NFL.

A Legacy Of Excellence

Bob Brown was widely regarded as one of the most aggressive and intimidating linemen in football history. He was selected as a member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1960s and was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004. Brown’s former teammate and fellow Hall of Famer Gene Upshaw once said of him, “Bob was the most intimidating player I’ve ever seen. I had opponents come up to me during games and say, ‘Gene, tell Bob to stop hitting me.'”

Brown’s passing is a loss for the entire football community, and the thoughts and prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with the Brown Family at this time.

News Source : Homero De la Fuente

Source Link :Bob Brown, Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive lineman, dies at 81/