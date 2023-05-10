Dead – Death – Obituary News : NFL icon Ed Flanagan dies at 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Detroit Lions Legend Ed Flanagan Passes Away at 79

The Detroit Lions organization and fans around the NFL are mourning the loss of one of their all-time greats, Ed Flanagan. The former center passed away at the age of 79, leaving behind a legacy of excellence and determination on and off the field.

Flanagan was a fifth-round pick by the Lions in 1965 after a successful college career at Purdue. He quickly made an impact as a rookie, taking over the starting job at center and never looking back. Flanagan played in 139 games for the Lions, starting every single one of them during his nine-year tenure with the team. He was a key member of the franchise’s all-time team, a distinction he received when it was announced in 2019.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Flanagan was a team captain from 1969 to 1974 and a leader on and off the field. His battles with Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus of the Chicago Bears are the stuff of legend, and his contributions to the Lions’ success during his time with the team cannot be overstated.

Chuck Knox, the Lions’ offensive line coach from 1967 to 1972 before he became a head coach in the NFL, had this to say about Flanagan in a 2015 interview with The Detroit News: “He called all the blocking adjustments. He was a Pro Bowl center and was a member of what was regarded as the best offensive line in the NFL at the time. He was an outstanding center. He had been a wrestler in high school and college and had good balance. Plus, he was tough and smart.”

After retiring from football, Flanagan went into the printing business and also spent some time coaching. He was the offensive line coach for the Oakland Invaders of the USFL in 1984 and the Arizona Rattlers in the Arena Football League in 1985. However, his impact on the game will always be remembered for his time with the Lions.

Flanagan’s passing is a loss not just for the Lions, but for the entire NFL community. His dedication to the game and his team is an inspiration to players young and old, and his legacy will live on through the memories of fans and former teammates alike. Our condolences go out to Flanagan’s family and friends during this difficult time.

News Source : SideLion Report

Source Link :Detroit Lions legend Ed Flanagan has passed away at age 79/