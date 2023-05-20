Dead – Death – Obituary News : NFL legend and social activist Jim Brown dies at 87.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

NFL legend Jim Brown, who was known for his unstoppable running style, has passed away at the age of 87. Brown was not only a football star but also an actor and civil rights advocate. He was chosen as the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 1965 and shattered the league’s record books in a short career spanning from 1957-65. Brown led the Cleveland Browns to their last NFL title in 1964 before retiring in his prime after the ’65 season to become an actor. He appeared in more than 30 films, including “Any Given Sunday” and “The Dirty Dozen.”

Brown’s arrival sparked the game’s burgeoning popularity on television. As Black Americans fought for equality, Brown used his platform and voice to advance their cause. In June 1967, Brown organized “The Cleveland Summit,” a meeting of the nation’s top Black athletes, including Bill Russell and Lew Alcindor, who later became Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, to support boxer Muhammad Ali’s fight against serving in Vietnam. In later years, he worked to curb gang violence in LA and in 1988 founded Amer-I-Can, a program to help disadvantaged inner-city youth and ex-convicts.

Brown was a contentious figure off the field. While he had a soft spot for those in need, and his generosity changed lives, he also was arrested a half-dozen times, mostly on charges of hitting women. In June 1999, Brown’s wife called 911, saying Brown had smashed her car with a shovel and threatened to kill her. During the trial, Monique Brown recanted. Jim Brown was acquitted of a charge of domestic threats but convicted of misdemeanor vandalism. The Los Angeles judge sentenced Brown to six months in jail when he refused to attend domestic violence counseling.

In recent years, Brown’s relationship with the Browns was inconsistent. He served as an adviser to owner Randy Lerner and was hired to counsel the team’s younger players. However, in 2010, Brown parted ways with the team after having his role reduced by incoming team president Mike Holmgren. Brown felt slighted by the perceived demotion – when the club unveiled a “Ring of Honor” inside its downtown stadium, Brown didn’t attend the ceremony in protest. The Browns erected a statue of Brown outside their stadium in 2016.

Brown was an eight-time All-Pro and went to the Pro Bowl in each of his nine years in the league. When Brown walked away from the game at age 30, he held the league’s records for yards (12,312) and touchdowns (126). And despite his bruising style, Browns never missed a game, playing in 118 straight.

A two-sport star at Syracuse – some say he is the best lacrosse player in NCAA history – Brown endured countless racist taunts while playing at the virtually all-white school at the time. Still, he was an All-American in both sports and lettered in basketball. Brown was the sixth overall pick of the 1957 draft, joining a team that routinely played for the title. He was the Offensive Rookie of the Year that season. Running behind an offensive line featuring Hall of Fame tackles Lou Groza and Mike McCormack, Brown set a league mark with 1,527 yards and scored 17 TDs on his way to the league’s Most Outstanding Player award – a precursor to the MVP – in 1958.

Brown’s No. 32 was retired by the Browns in ’71, the same year he entered the Hall of Fame. But he will always be remembered as one of the greatest players in NFL history and an advocate for civil rights.

News Source : By TOM WITHERS Associated Press

Source Link :Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead at 87/