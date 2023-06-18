Dead – Death – Obituary News : NFL legend Bob Brown dies at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Hall of Fame Offensive Lineman Bob Brown Passes Away at 81

The football world mourns the loss of one of its greatest players of all time, Hall of Fame offensive lineman Bob Brown, who passed away on Friday night at the age of 81. Brown was known for his aggressive and intimidating playing style, which earned him the label of “the most aggressive lineman that ever played” by legendary coach John Madden.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Brown’s passing on Saturday, paying tribute to his remarkable career and impact on the sport. Brown was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2004, a testament to his outstanding achievements and contributions to the game.

“On the field, he was as fierce an opponent as any defensive linemen or linebacker ever faced,” said Hall of Fame president Jim Porter in a statement. “He used every tactic and technique — and sometimes brute force — to crush the will of the person across the line from him. And took great pride in doing so.”

Brown’s passing has left a void in the football community, as he was widely regarded as one of the greatest linemen to ever play the game. He was a five-time All-Pro and earned six Pro Bowl nods during his career. Brown was drafted No. 2 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1964 and played for the Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, and the Raiders in Oakland, where he played for John Madden.

“Bob Brown played offense with a defensive guy’s personality,” Madden once said. “He believed that he could hit you with his forearm and take a quarter out of you. In other words, if he really hit you, you wouldn’t play hard until the next quarter.”

Brown’s aggressive style of play may have made him a feared opponent on the field, but off the field, he was known for his kindness and generosity. He was a beloved figure in the football community, and his legacy will live on for generations to come.

Brown’s passing is a reminder of the impact that great players can have on the sport of football. His contributions to the game will never be forgotten, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of players.

Bob Brown was not only a great football player, but a great person as well. He will be greatly missed, but his memory will live on forever in the hearts and minds of fans and players alike. Rest in peace, Bob Brown.

