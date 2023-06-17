Dead – Death – Obituary News : NFL Legend Bob Brown Dies at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Legacy of Bob Brown: Celebrating the Life and Career of a Fierce Offensive Tackle

The football world is mourning the loss of Bob Brown, a legendary offensive tackle who passed away at the age of 81. Despite his soft-spoken nature off the field, Brown was known as “the most aggressive lineman that ever played” during his ten seasons in the National Football League.

A Hall of Fame Career

Brown was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004, a testament to his remarkable career in the NFL. He was known for his combination of strength, speed, and quickness, and his ability to overwhelm opponents with his techniques.

Despite his fierce approach to physical line play, Brown was a quiet and caring person off the field. His son, Robert Jr., spoke eloquently about his father’s soft-spoken nature during his induction speech.

A Fierce Competitor

Bob Brown was unapologetic about his approach to the game. He believed in being the hammer, never the nail, and attacking relentlessly. He was known for his ability to hit opponents with his forearm and take a quarter out of them.

Brown’s techniques were forged by God-given strength and an ahead-of-its-time weight training regimen. He aimed for any soft spot he could find, perfecting the technique of driving his thumb into a defensive lineman’s midsection.

His goal was to wear down his opponents physically and mentally, and he believed that if he hurt them enough, he could make them quit.

Tough Opponents

Bob Brown was considered one of the toughest opponents by a long line of players and coaches. Hall of Famers Gene Upshaw and Carl Eller both spoke of Brown’s intimidating presence on the field.

Linebacker Tommy Nobis said that when Brown hit him, it felt like the world turned upside down. And Hall of Fame defensive back Herb Adderley said that when Brown pulled out to lead a sweep, there were two things he could do: get out of the way, or get hurt.

From Cleveland to the Pros

Bob Brown was born in Cleveland in 1941. He attended Cleveland East Tech, a predominantly Black high school, before going on to play college football at the University of Nebraska.

In Lincoln, Brown was an All-American guard and a two-way player. He was chosen second overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 1964 NFL Draft and achieved All-Pro and Pro Bowl status by his second season.

He played his first five pro seasons in Philadelphia, making All-Pro three times. He asked for a trade before the 1969 season and landed in Los Angeles as a member of the Rams under Hall of Fame coach George Allen.

After two years in Los Angeles, Brown was traded again, this time to the Oakland Raiders. His impact was immediate and legendary, and he was selected to play in his sixth Pro Bowl in his first year with the team.

A Lasting Legacy

Bob Brown’s legacy as one of the best offensive linemen in the history of the NFL will be preserved forever at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. His fierce competitiveness and unapologetic approach to physical line play will be remembered for generations to come.

His impact on the game of football cannot be overstated, and he will be missed by fans and fellow players alike.

Bob Brown football career Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees Famous NFL offensive lineman Bob Brown biography NFL legends who have passed away

News Source : Lone Tree Voice

Source Link :Pro Football Hall of Famer Bob Brown dead at 81/