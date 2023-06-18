Dead – Death – Obituary News : NFL Legend Bob Brown Passes Away at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Hall of Fame Offensive Lineman Bob Brown Passes Away at 81

The football world mourns the loss of Hall of Fame offensive lineman Bob Brown, who passed away on Friday night at the age of 81. Brown was known as the “most aggressive lineman that ever played” by legendary coach John Madden.

Brown’s career spanned from 1964 to 1973, during which he played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, and the Oakland Raiders. He was drafted No. 2 overall by the Eagles in 1964 and started 124 of 126 games throughout his career.

Brown was a five-time All-Pro and earned six Pro Bowl nods during his tenure. He was a dominant force on the field and took great pride in crushing his opponents’ will with his tactics, techniques, and sometimes brute force.

Hall of Fame president Jim Porter praised Brown’s aggressive mentality, stating, “On the field, he was as fierce an opponent as any defensive linemen or linebacker ever faced. He used every tactic and technique — and sometimes brute force — to crush the will of the person across the line from him. And took great pride in doing so.”

Brown’s style of play was unique for an offensive lineman, as he had a defensive guy’s personality. Madden once said, “Bob Brown played offense with a defensive guy’s personality. He believed that he could hit you with his forearm and take a quarter out of you. In other words, if he really hit you, you wouldn’t play hard until the next quarter.”

Brown’s accomplishments earned him induction into both the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 1993. His legacy as one of the most dominant offensive linemen of his time will never be forgotten.

Brown suffered a stroke in April, leading to his passing on Friday night. The football community sends its condolences and honors the memory of Bob Brown, a true legend of the game.

News Source : ABC7 Los Angeles

Source Link :Hall of Fame offensive lineman Bob Brown dies at 81/