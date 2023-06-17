Dead – Death – Obituary News : NFL Legend Bob Brown Passes Away at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Bob Brown: The Tenacious Offensive Lineman

The Pro Football Hall of Fame lost one of its legendary members on Friday as Bob Brown passed away at the age of 81. Brown was known for his tenacity and aggression as an offensive lineman during his 10-year career in the NFL.

A Fierce Competitor on the Field

Bob Brown was widely regarded as one of the most aggressive offensive linemen to ever play in the NFL. Hall of Fame coach John Madden, who had the opportunity to coach Brown during the final three years of his career, described him as “the most aggressive lineman” he had ever seen. Brown played a total of 126 games during his career, using every tactic and technique, including brute force, to dominate his opponents.

A Gentle Giant Off the Field

Off the field, Brown demonstrated a completely different personality, one that was soft-spoken and caring. Hall of Fame president Jim Porter paid tribute to Brown, saying, “he demonstrated a quiet, soft-spoken, and caring nature.” Brown’s son, Robert Jr., beautifully captured his father’s off-field persona when he presented him for enshrinement into the Hall of Fame in 2004.

Early Years and Accomplishments

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Brown with the No. 2 pick in the 1964 NFL Draft. In his second season, he was already an All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection. After five seasons with the Eagles, Brown was traded to the Los Angeles Rams, where he was named an All-Pro and Pro Bowler for two consecutive seasons. Brown played under Madden when he was traded to the Oakland Raiders. In his first year in Oakland, he was selected to his sixth Pro Bowl, despite missing four games due to an injury. Brown was named a member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1960s.

A Defensive Guy’s Personality

Brown was known for playing offense with a defensive guy’s personality. Madden said, “He believed that he could hit you with his forearm and take a quarter out of you. In other words, if he really hit you, you wouldn’t play hard until the next quarter.”

A Lasting Legacy

Bob Brown may have retired from the NFL in 1973, but his legacy as one of the most tenacious offensive linemen in history lives on. His son, Robert Jr., described his father’s approach to the game, saying, “In the attrition that is line play in the NFL, he was determined to be the last man standing. He went at his opponents like his life depended on it.”

Bob Brown’s passing is a sad loss for the NFL community, but his impact on the game will never be forgotten.

News Source : The Athletic Staff

Source Link :Pro Football Hall of Famer Bob Brown dies at 81/