Dead – Death – Obituary News : NFL legend Bob “The Boomer” Brown passes away at 81

Pro Football and College Football Hall of Fame inductee, Bob Brown, passed away on Friday at the age of 81. Brown was a legendary offensive lineman in the NFL, playing from 1964-1973, and was widely regarded as one of the best of his era. He played for the Eagles, Rams, and Raiders during his ten-year career, and was a nine-time All-Pro. Brown was also named to the NFL’s 1960s All-Decade team.

Brown’s wife confirmed that he suffered a stroke in April and had been in a rehabilitation center since. In a statement from the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said, “Bob Brown demonstrated different personalities on and off the field. On the field, he was as fierce an opponent as any defensive linemen or linebacker ever faced. Yet, off the field, he demonstrated a quiet, soft-spoken and caring nature.”

Brown was the No. 2 overall pick in the 1964 NFL Draft after he was named a unanimous All-American in his last season with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The football program has since retired his No. 64. He was also drafted in the first round of the 1964 AFL Draft.

During his time with the Raiders in 1971, Brown played on the offensive line alongside Gene Upshaw, center Jim Otto, and tackles Art Shell and Ron Mix. Each of those players has also been enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The late John Madden, who coached Brown during his stint with the Raiders, once complimented the former offensive lineman’s tenacity, saying, “Bob was the most aggressive lineman that ever played.”

In addition to his success in the NFL, Brown was also a standout player in college, earning multiple awards and accolades during his time at Nebraska. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1993.

Brown’s legacy as a dominant offensive lineman in both college and the NFL will continue to be celebrated by fans and fellow athletes alike. His impact on the game of football will not be forgotten, and his contributions to the sport will be remembered for years to come. The Pro Football and College Football Hall of Famer will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and fans.

