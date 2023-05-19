Dead – Death – Obituary News : NFL legend Jim Brown dies at 87

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

NFL Legend, Actor, and Civil Rights Activist, Jim Brown Passes Away at the Age of 87

The world has lost a true legend as NFL icon, actor, and civil rights activist, Jim Brown passed away at the age of 87 on Thursday. His wife, Monique Brown, took to Instagram to announce the heartbreaking news on Friday.

In her post, Monique wrote, “It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of my husband, Jim Brown. He passed peacefully last night in our LA home. To the world, he was an activist, actor, and football star. To our family, he was a loving and wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Our hearts are broken.”

According to Deadline, Jim Brown is considered one of the greatest football players of all time. Drafted sixth overall in 1957 by the Cleveland Browns out of Syracuse University, he redefined the running back position with his bruising style. As a rookie, he ran for 237 yards in a game against the Los Angeles Rams, a record that stood until the 1970s.

The Cleveland Browns, the team with which he spent his entire nine-year NFL career, paid a heartfelt tribute to Jim on Twitter, saying, “His commitment to making a positive impact for all of humanity off the field is what he should also be known for… Jim broke down barriers just as he broke tackles.”

Jim also made a name for himself in the entertainment industry, appearing in several films, including “Rio Ronchos,” “100 Rifles,” “I-Spy,” and “The Dirty Dozen.” He was a main character in Regina King’s 2020 directorial debut film, “One Night in Miami,” which is set on February 25, 1964, the night a young Cassius Clay shocked the world by knocking out seemingly invincible Sonny Liston to become heavyweight champion.

In addition to his successful career in football and entertainment, Jim was a passionate civil rights activist. He used his platform to fight for racial equality and justice, and he worked alongside other influential figures of the time, such as Martin Luther King Jr. and Muhammad Ali.

Jim’s autobiography, “Jim Brown Out of Bounds,” was published in September 1989, and it offers a glimpse into his incredible life and career. He leaves behind a lasting legacy that will continue to inspire future generations.

The passing of Jim Brown is a great loss to the world, but his impact will be felt for generations to come. He was a true legend and an inspiration to many, and his memory will live on through his incredible achievements and the lives he touched. Rest in peace, Jim Brown.

News Source : ANI

Source Link :Legendary NFL running back, actor Jim Brown passes away at 87/